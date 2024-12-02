'Yellowstone' Shocks With Heartbreaking Death Nobody Expected

"Yellowstone" fans are in a state of shock after the latest episode.

*WARNING: THERE WILL BE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

There were only three episodes left in the hit Western series from Taylor Sheridan going into Sunday night, and expectations are soaring after the shocking death of Sarah Atwood.

With the alleged ending having already leaked online (you can read the alleged leaked ending here), fans want to find out what will actually happen once the credits roll for the final time.

Well, that picture is starting to shape up!

"Yellowstone" shocks fans with new episode.

Let's just cut to the point. Colby is dead. Not only is Colby dead, but he died sacrificing himself for Carter. Anyone who says Colby's death didn't put some tears in their eyes is lying.

Man, that cut deep.

I couldn't believe it. We all knew nobody was safe in the final season, but Colby's death cut unbelievably deep for one simple reason.

It was an unfortunate reminder that even the good guys in "Yellowstone" aren't immune from the worst outcomes. Let's be honest. Most characters are awful. Just terrible people.

The people in the bunkhouse represent the easiest people to cheer for. That's why Colby's death was so heartbreaking and shocking.

He was a genuinely great character that was so easy to cheer for from our first introduction to him. He was funny, had a kind soul and was without question a good guy. Yet, he met a brutal end defending carter.

Not only did Colby meet an unexpected and heartbreaking end, but he did it in the same episode he finally told Teeter he loved her. It was one of the more underrated storylines in the saga.

Teeter and Colby loved each other, but due to their jobs, couldn't really dive in. Yet, we all expected it to have a happy ending. Instead, Ryan has to deliver the world-shattering news to Teeter in Texas, and she makes the point all cowboys know is suffering.

A truly heartbreaking and unexpected death. Damn, I'm going to have to pour a Coors Banquet out for Colby.

Not only did Colby die, but he did it while saving Carter from an out of control horse. It was a true sacrifice. A rare moment of true greatness in the series from Sheridan.

That led to one of Beth's few redeeming moments in years. She made the point to Carter that it's nobody's fault.

He can either honor his sacrifice or he can squander it. The choice is his, and it appears Carter is going to accept the situation and honor it.

Furthermore, the scene with Beth cleaning out his bunk was so sad. Lloyd asking Beth to leave Colby's hat for Teeter is one of the most emotional moments in the history of the show. Just brutal.

Raise a toast to a character we all loved and never expected to go out this way.

Outside of Colby's stunning death, there is still a lot to discuss. Kayce successfully identified the assassin mastermind - a former CIA Special Activities Division member.

He slips into the killer's car after the latter's soccer game and makes one thing crystal clear. Any further violence will result in the complete and total destruction of the killer mastermind's family.

One of the coolest scenes in the entire show, and we even got to see Mo! As I've speculated before, it's clear Kayce is going to team up with Rainwater and Mo to secure his family's future.

That's tied to a scene where he makes it clear to Tate that the ranch isn't home for them. It's clear Kayce is going to close this chapter once vengeance is extracted.

As for Jamie, he's now a suspect after refusing to cooperate with detectives. What documents was he shredding? We know it wasn't good, and he's scrambling.

Lastly, at the end of the episodes during the preview for next week, it was noted that viewers are coming up on the season finale - not the series finale.

Is that a sign that this isn't actually the final season as we've all been led to believe or was it an accident? There's no way that doesn't go unnoticed. I noticed it immediately, and I'm sure I'm not alone.

That's going to stir up a lot of conversations and I'm here for it. I'm definitely here for it.

Overall, an incredible episode. Colby's death is one that will sting viewers to the core, and it should. Losing a bad character is something we can stomach. Losing one of the pure characters is gut-wrenching. Now, we have two episodes left, and I can't wait to see what comes next. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and prepare for more chaos!