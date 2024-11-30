'Yellowstone' Exec Makes Very Unexpected Comments About Show's Future

A "Yellowstone" executive has spun up interest with some recent comments.

There are just three episodes remaining in the legendary Western saga created by Taylor Sheridan. Fans are finally at the end of the line of the Dutton saga.

The alleged ending has already leaked online (you can read the leaked alleged ending here), but that hasn't done anything to slow down the hype train.

"Yellowstone" executive hints more of the saga might be left.

In fact, fans are more fired up than ever following the shocking death of Sarah Atwood at the end of the latest episode. The war is here, and death is upon everyone involved.

Or is it?

There's long been speculation about a spinoff series, but it seemed like that speculation died months ago. All signs pointed to the ending of "Yellowstone" being the end for all the characters and there'd be no spinoff. With just three episodes left, it appears that might no longer be the case.

"Yellowstone" director and executive producer Christina Alexandra Voros appeared to hint that the story might not be officially done as expected.

"I think this last batch of episodes leads us to the end of an era. It’s impossible to talk about it in any detail without tipping my hat towards things to come. But I think [co-creator and writer] Taylor [Sheridan] has managed to — and I’m really not sure how he’s done it, I think it’s sort of masterful — bring the ending to something that feels both shocking and fated at the same time. You need to get to the end of the story to fully understand everything that has come before," she told Variety during an interview this week.

It's pretty hard to hear "it's impossible to talk about it in any detail without tipping my hat towards things to come" and not think that means there's more of the Dutton saga to come.

There are some signs also pointing to that being the case in the first three episodes of season 5B. The cowboys and Rip (with a brief appearance from Beth) are down in Texas.

You know what else is in Texas? The 6666 ranch, which has long been rumored to be the location of a spinoff series. It's also owned by Sheridan in real life.

He might be incentivized to create a spin off located at his own ranch. One, it would probably get him paid. Two, it would simply be awesome.

After looking like there'd be no spinoff, it now appears one is very possible, judging from Voros' comments. Only three more episodes of "Yellowstone" left, and then we'll probably get clearer answers. Hit me with your predictions for the ending at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.