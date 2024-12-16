'Yellowstone' Ending Accurately Spoiled Months Ago In Crazy Situation

The ending of "Yellowstone" was pretty much nailed by an upset man on Reddit.

Taylor Sheridan's legendary neo-Western saga wrapped up Sunday night with a finale episode that I thoroughly enjoyed. There is an expected spinoff with Beth and Rip, but the original saga is now over.

You can read my full thoughts and breakdown here.

Man accurately spoiled the ending of "Yellowstone" months ago.

The biggest reveal in the finale was when Beth and Jamie finally had their last battle. It ended with Jamie being killed and Beth being taken out on a stretcher.

She was badly beaten, but alive. The same couldn't be said for Jamie! However, none of this should have come as a surprise to OutKick readers.

Why? We reported back in August on a truly stunning Reddit post and videos privately shown to OutKick of that sequence being filmed. For those of you who might have forgotten, the unnamed man spoiled the ending because he felt the crew wasn't polite.

Below is the part of the post that captivated the internet:

"I talk to a colleague this morning who, for some inexplicable reason, was an extra in this "secret scene" last night as well as a neighbor who looks down over the house, and both of them spill the beans on what happened after hearing about our baby, my spouse, and our friends. Beth, Costner’s delusional, insane daughter, is carried out on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance. They think she was shot. There had been some big fight scene they’d filmed in the house the past few days between her, her brother (the lawyer son -- literally the only sympathetic character and the only one even remotely capable of acting), and her mass-murdering, sociopath of a husband, who, by the way, I have met and is also a massive asshole in real life, so probably not a real stretch to play Rip. Jamie, the lawyer, is probably dead inside and who knows about Rip. I’d like him dead too.

If that was the big, "secret" finale/fight, Yellowstone, your crew’s sh*tty conduct towards the neighbors the past few days/over the summer, and even 2 years ago when you filmed at the house, as well as your condescending attitude towards Montanans in Missoula, the Flathead, and the Bitterroot earned you no friends and spoiled it. No one would have bothered sharing this "secret scene" had you treated everyone with some modicum of respect. You didn't. This is the outcome. Goodbye, do not return."

Fans spent the past four months wondering if the leak was real. I felt it was likely to be accurate due to the videos we were shown - which I, unfortunately, couldn't share publicly - but you simply never know until you know for sure.

Well, the finale aired Sunday night, and it turns out this guy pretty much nailed the big Jamie/Beth fight scene….and did it because he felt the crew was rude.

I can only imagine the insane lengths Paramount Network went to in order to protect the ending of the show. It didn't matter. One guy with a bone to pick ruined it all.

It just goes to show that you should always be nice to everyone. You just know what someone might do. Overall, I really enjoyed the ride, and would love to hear your take on it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.