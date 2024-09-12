Interesting Potential 'Yellowstone' Clue Surfaces About Show's Future

The filming location of "Yellowstone" might offer an interesting clue about what the future holds.

Production appears to be winding down on the fifth season of the neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan. We've all been told season five will be the last one fans get.

It will serve as the show's ending, which has already allegedly leaked online. You can read the alleged leaked ending here.

However, there have been conflicting reports and clues that a sixth season might be on the way. So far, there's been no official confirmation, despite a report claiming negotiations are underway.

Well, we now have another data point to consider.

"Yellowstone" filming location not taking reservations for a long time.

The hit series films on an actual real ranch called the Chief Joseph Ranch near Darby, Montana. The neat thing about the ranch is that people can rent out cabins on it when the show isn't filming.

Well, don't expect to get a reservation for a long time. As discovered by Whiskey Riff, the ranch's website states right at the top that reservations won't be accepted for all of 2024 and 2025.

Now, what does this mean? By itself it doesn't mean anything for sure. It could be that the people who own the ranch simply want to take some time off, but do we really think they'd pass up on a ton of money? It's impossible to say.

However, the ranch being closed to the public for all of 2025 could absolutely mean something is being filmed there. A spin-off? A sequel series?

Your guess is as good as mine, but it's a very interesting data point and possible clue. It will without question fuel further speculation another season is on the way. In fact, an educated guess tells me that's going to be the most common takeaway, but let's not rush to judgment.

Do you have a theory on how "Yellowstone" will end or if there will be a new season? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's buckle up for the show's November 10th return!