Did A 'Yellowstone' Star Accidentally Leak A Huge Spoiler?

It appears a significant "Yellowstone" spoiler might have been revealed on Instagram.

Season 5B will start November 10th, and people can't wait to see how the legendary neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan ends.

Personally, I can't wait to see how the saga of the Duttons wraps up. I expect a bloodbath. You can read the alleged leaked ending here.

While Paramount Network previously announced the fifth season would be the final one, there's been some whispers about a sixth season.

It appears star Jen Landon might have poured cold water all over that theory with an Instagram post.

Did "Yellowstone" star reveal there won't be a sixth season?

Jen Landon, who plays Teeter on the hit show, posted a photo of herself on set for her final day of shooting with the caption, "Here’s a blurry selfie of me leaving set on my last day of the last season of Yellowstone. Mound of paper towels for all the feelings. It was an incredible ride."

Clear as day, she states it's "the last season of "Yellowstone."

That doesn't leave much room for interpretation. It means, if she's correct, there won't be any kind of cliffhanger or unexplained ending. There will simply be a final conclusion. Check out the post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

To make matters more interesting, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, responded on the post, "I loved our scenes this year more than I can say … you are just the most amazing actor and human Jen . Now get that horse and come find me xx."

That's not a confirmation or denial of her claim, but it's another data point to consider.

If there was a sixth season of "Yellowstone" happening, you'd think we'd know it by now. After all, its return is just two months off. Deals would have to be done, and so far, there's been zero confirmation. Now, a star on the series is saying it's the final season, which is what we've been led to believe. Do you have a theory on how it will all end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.