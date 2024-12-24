Xandra Pohl Spreads Christmas Cheer With A Present For Instagram

What a year it's been for Xandra Pohl. The University of Miami graduate and professional DJ first popped up on the OutKick Culture Department radar earlier this year when she was linked to the rugby guy that signed with the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the season.

Do you remember that guy?

Me neither, but evidently he didn't make the Chiefs' 53-man roster after the preseason and, according to his Wikipedia page, ended up on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Anyway, that was several months ago for Pohl. She's since taken full advantage of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance and even had a brief relationship of some sort with former NFL player Danny Amendola. He says they're great friends.

She has been full steam ahead on cranking out content, making Screencaps appearances, and even finding herself recently on a Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

All that and Pohl still found time to "spread the holiday cheer." She wouldn’t be properly fulfilling her duties as part of the Instagram model community if she didn’t have something ready for Christmas.

Xandra Pohl spreads Christmas cheer like a pro

The crazy blonde DJ who happens to do some modeling on the side just might find herself on another important list before 2025 arrives. We may or may not be working on a top Instagram model list to recap the year.

Xandra Pohl may or may not find herself on that list. She has been on a content heater off late and dropping in spreading holiday cheer with a few days left on the calendar is a great way to remind people of how strong of year she's had.

Whether she ends up on any other lists this year or not - there's a better than zero percent chance that she does - she's had an undeniable run in 2024, and she'll be someone to watch in 2025.

Is she going to be back in another swimsuit edition? Will she spend time jersey chasing? All questions that will be answered in the new year.

Until then, Merry Christmas from Xandra Pohl.