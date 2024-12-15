Xandra Pohl Is Giving Costa Rica All It Can Handle, Instagram Models Are Feeling Festive & It's Bowl Season

It's officially Bowl Season

We made it, it's officially bowl season. That special time of year when we have football on weekday afternoons because it's the holidays and people aren’t really working anyway.

College football is going to take us right through the holidays and into January with bowl games from the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl to the 68 Ventures Bowl and everything else in between.

It's a truly wonderful time of year that the transfer portal might end up eventually ruining for us. This year's Independence Bowl, for instance, is up in the air because Army's opponent, Marshall, was forced to withdraw due to the number of players that have entered the transfer portal.

Don't take bowl games away.

I know some people falsely claim that there are far too many, but at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 23, what else are you going to be doing other than napping through the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl?

I'd be extremely upset if we ever lost a 3:30 pm bowl game on December 27 between two teams like Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt battling it out in the Birmingham Bowl.

Let's hope the folks running the Independence Bowl figure it out and find a replacement to take on Army. They deserve a bowl game.

We had two of them on Saturday to officially kickoff bowl season. The Cricket Celebration Bowl, which was won easily by Jackson State, 28-7 over South Carolina State and a closer contest in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl where South Alabama defeated Western Michigan 30-23.

But there was more to Saturday in college football than bowl games. The Army-Navy game took place, and it gave us one of my favorite parts of the college game; an unranked Navy team defeating a ranked team, No. 22 Army, by the score of 31-13.

The Heisman Trophy winner was also announced

A couple of bowl games and the Army-Navy game would have been plenty of college football for a mid-December Saturday where the best of the best are preparing for the playoffs.

But there was also a Heisman Trophy to hand out. Would it be Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty?

Those were really the only two who had a shot at it.

Spoiler alert, it was Hunter who took home the trophy. It was the closest vote for the Heisman since 2009, when Alabama running back Mark Ingram won it.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without elaborate light displays

This guy has his elaborate light display setup to play the hits, some viral social media songs, and insane voicemails. I'm sure all of this never gets old and every single one of his neighbors loves him.

Do not text and golf cart from the passenger's seat

For a short clip, there's a lot going on here.

For starters, she rolls into the driveway of what is presumably a friend's house, distracted by her phone and driving from the passenger's side of the golf cart.

Despite all of that, she almost pulled it off. That was until the front of the house jumped out in front of her. Had that not happened, she would have been successful in a safe arrival.

As it played out, thanks to the house coming out of nowhere in her path, she slammed into it and was tossed to the sidewalk. Remarkably, she managed to hold onto her phone.

She wasn’t finished with what appeared to be a long day out in the sun. The golf cart started to roll backwards after she was launched out of it, and she hopped back in to keep that from happening.

She saved the golf cart from rolling down the driveway and into the road. All she has to do is apply the brake and keep that from happening.

That would have been the easy way to go about it. She chose to slam her foot down on the gas and crash into the house one more time.

The golf cart, having tossed her out the first time, couldn’t put up a repeat performance. She was able to stay inside and once again didn’t drop her phone.

She figured out the gas and brake situation from the passenger side, finally, and the commotion caused her friend to come out to investigate.

Clips like this were the reason Al Gore decided to create the internet. What a performance here.

Guy's hand is in an alligator's mouth and his first thought is to not wake his wife up

Joey, here, was out with his buddies doing alligator stuff when he made a mistake and his hand ended up stuck in an alligator's mouth. From the reaction of his friends, Joey is that one guy who can’t help himself.

If anyone is going to end up with his hand in an alligator's mouth, it's Joey. His buddies do what they always do and jump into action to make sure he walks away with all of his body parts.

Joey's first thought was to not wake up his wife. He's forearm deep in alligator's mouth and says "Do NOT wake Katie up." He knows he'll be in for a long night if that happens.

She warned him not to go. She gives him shit for continually finding himself in these situations, and he didn’t want to hear. So, first and foremost, do not wake up his wife.

Now that that's been established, let's go about saving my hand. Which, remarkably, they end up doing. Joey pulls his hand out, and somehow it's not mangled. He appears to have suffered only flesh wounds.

Katie gets to sleep through the night, Joey gets to keep his hand, and nobody, as far as we know, had to stick their finger in the alligator's butt, as was suggested at one point by Joey.

What a night for Joey and his crew. One day his buddies are going to stop inviting him.

Burrow Employee

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

Did the police report or "employee" happen to explain in what capacity she was employed by Joe Burrow? Those SI swimsuit models all tend to be really handy and are jacks of all trades!

We all pay for it in one form or another 😊

Cheers!

SeanJo

We've got a lot of unanswered questions after the break-in at Joe Burrow's house. In what capacity the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who reported the crime is employed by him is one of them. I don’t think we're going to get to the bottom of that one anytime soon.

Grilling

- John from SD writes:

Is Ohio State v TTUN really the greatest rivalries in sports or is Navy v Army? Coming from a Buckeyes fan, I’m leaning towards Navy v Army. It arguably divides a nation, not two states and the city of Toledo.

Still grilling! Shrimp 🍤 on the barbie.

Thanks for all of weekly content and keeping us sane on Sunday!

SeanJo

Hey John, thanks for the support. I agree with the Army-Navy take.

In order to have a true rivalry, each team has to win some games. Given that Ohio State hasn't beaten Michigan recently, there isn’t much of a rivalry at the moment.

I love that you've still got the grill going!

--------

That's all I've got for this Sunday. We're 10 days out from Christmas and there's football on all day. It doesn't get much better than that.

I'll see you next week. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

