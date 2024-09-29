Danny Amendola Stiff-Armed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Xandra Pohl In The Friend Zone

Danny Amendola and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl are not an item. There's nothing going on here, it turns out that the two of them are just great friends. That's the former NFL star's story, anyway.

Yes, they were spotted together over the summer and Xandra might have even made some social media content from inside his Austin home. That's what great friends do.

Xandra was even sitting with Amendola's family when he made his Dancing With The Stars debut earlier this month, because that's the stage of Amendola's post-playing career that he's in. Another sign of a great friendship and nothing more.

That's what Amendola told E! News last week after they happened to notice the DJ/model sitting with his mom, Rose. During an interview with his dance partner Witney Carson, he was asked if he was in a relationship with Xandra.

"No, Xandra is a great friend of mine," Amendola responded as he stiff-armed her into the friend zone. "I’m a huge fan and supporter of her, and it’s good to have a friend like her."

Former receiver Danny Amendola and SI Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl are great friends

You can imagine that it would be good to have a friend like Xandra Pohl. She'll tag along for a trip to Foxborough, then pop up in Los Angeles for your first appearance on a reality competition.

"Yeah, mom loves her," he added when asked what mom thought of his "great friend."

Internet detectives got to work after Amendola and his great friend were spotted at Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction at Gillette Stadium on June 12.

They were wasting their time breaking it all down and chasing down clues. They followed evidence that led them to nothing but a friend zone situation. Friend zone or not, I have a feeling they'll both be fine.