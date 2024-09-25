SI Swimsuit Model Xandra Pohl Still Supports O-3 Bengals, JJ Squat For The Ladies & It's Fat Bear Season

Who do you think has the most delusional fanbase in sports?

Thanks to Joey P. for asking.

Most people would say the Cowboys, but based on the definition of "delusional" that would, in my opinion, not be correct. They've had success and some very good teams that had very good chances to go play in the Super Bowl.

Delusional, to me, means a fanbase like the Browns thinking Johnny Manziel was their savior. Or that Deshaun Watson was going to be the savior. Nobody wins the offseason like Browns fans. Just ask them how good they're going to be in May after the draft. Without fail, Browns fans think they won the draft.

Delusional: characterized by or holding false beliefs or judgments about external reality that are held despite incontrovertible evidence to the contrary, typically as a symptom of a mental condition.

This year, Bengals fans are delusional, but at least they have a reason to be delusional based on the past performance of Burrow and Chase who could mask many of the offensive line issues and a defense that was typically horrible against the run.

At the end of the day, I'm going with the Browns as having the most delusional fanbase.

Define ‘Life is fleeting’

- Joseph M. in Elmira, NY writes on a subject that was brought up last week:

I have a couple of thoughts regarding your recent past "Life is Fleeting" emails. I'm 67 and it hits everyone eventually. It can be triggered by a lot of things. Kids going to college, death of parents, a new roof on the house (I just put one on..uh..25 years ago....Ohhh).

The average life expectancy of a Male American is now 74.8 years according to the CDC, who I don't trust at all. A friend of mine has a demonstration that really drives it home.

He lays a tape measure out on the ground and extends it out to 85". He has you point to the inch mark that represents your age. It's very clear where you've been and about how much you have left.

Now, do you want to worry about the time that you have left OR squeeze every drop of life out of those precious remaining inches. I choose the later.

Keep up the great and varied discussions.

Monday Night Football history

- Chris A. fires off:

Apparently Monday's night's game between the WFT and the Bungals was the first time since 1940 that a game had zero punts and zero turnovers. Do you know how bad the defenses on both sides have to be to achieve that? 1940! 83 years and change of professional football have been played since the last time it happened. Tells you how historically awful both of those defenses are. It's nice to finally have a QB1 on the 'Skins' side (I go back to the days of Billy vs. Sonny), but they gotta stop the other team from scoring. We were lucky to get away with that one last night.

A message for Chris A. & his dislike of music on the golf course

- Noel C. fires back:

I couldn't help myself when reading about the 65 year old grumpy golfer guy who shames other fellow golfers who appreciate the finer things in life like listening to tunes on the golf course. Come on grumpy, don't give us the get off my lawn Clint Eastwood line...it's not good form. You actually sound like a giant fag if you can't deal with a little Yacht Rock playing at a comfortable volume while your playing partners are pouring in birdie after birdie. It sounds like you need some music therapy on the golf course and Kenny Loggins has the cure for your disease.

I'd be more than happy to host you in Phoenix for the round of your life...and Joe can come too!

One of the more interesting emails I've received this week

- Jeff E. checks in:

Three things I just don’t get:



-those stupid big baseball hats - super douchey

-Johnny Depp cologne - also douchey

-commercials about shaving your junk - don’t care about the shaving - just hate the commercials

Screencaps readers opine on reclining seats on airplanes

- Chris B. in Florida says:

Hi, Joe - I used to fly about once a week, mostly in coach, and I would always just ask the person in front of me to please not recline, as my knees were already against the seat. I never had anyone refuse after they looked up at my Charles Barkley (without the muscles) frame. Preemptive courtesy almost always works.

Kinsey:

In reclining seat news, this was on the BBC just two days ago:

Cathay Pacific has banned a Hong Kong couple from its flights after their row with a mainland Chinese traveller over her reclining seat.

The Chinese woman had complained on social media that she was harassed by the couple seated behind her on a Cathay flight after reclining her seat.





'One final view from my office'

- Tim T. reflects:

Thanks for sharing my photos. After spending 20 years in a Federal cubicle farm, that view is very special to me. The Minor League Baseball season is over so no new photos until April, but here’s one from the past. (P.S. I had Daniel Murphy in my section on Wednesday but I neglected to take his picture.)



Congrats to the Astros fans

- Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston wanted to make sure I saw this and he sent along a sidenote:

Michael Brantley is apparently back in Houston for a charity golf event and has been hanging around the team. On the Astros broadcast just now they said he coached his son’s team to a Little League championship (I think in Florida). I haven’t found any articles about that but your Google skills are presumably better than mine.



I sent you an article that mentioned him coaching Little League a long time ago, and one or both of us speculated it was really a select team. But they specifically said Little League again just now.



MLBer coaching rec ball! If it’s real, that’s real cool.



How is your firewood stack looking this year?

- Mike T. in Idaho is ready for winter bonfires:

This year’s firewood, we have a huge fire pit, we use big pieces!

That's it from my final morning in Omaha. I'm heading home tonight and back to my comfortable setup at the HQ. The Hilton desk chair I've been using IS NOT comfortable and was not made for elite writers like myself who spend 10 hours at a hotel desk cranking out blog posts.

Anyway, go have a great day of work or a great day of retirement. Go dominate those sales calls and make that cash.

Have a great day.

