WWE Superstar Maryse's Big Energy On Display In Vegas, Melanie Collins On The Red Carpet & Street Lightsabers

The Thunder held one of the saddest championship parades of all-time

The Oklahoma City Thunder held their championship parade on Tuesday, and it might have only been attended by fans who were in the building for Game 7 on Sunday.

I'm kidding, of course, but it was sad. An overhead shot of the parade route showed just how little Oklahoma City cared about the Thunder's first NBA title in franchise history.

According to the Oklahoma Voice, an estimated 500,000 people lined the parade route to celebrate what some believe is the start of the next NBA dynasty.

We'll see about that. The Thunder are a young team. Their young star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is awesome, and they just won it all.

The hardest part is doing it all over again next season. Well, the hardest part, aside from getting a decent turnout for their championship parade.

And before anyone starts blaming this on the "Heat Dome," it was only 87 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. If temps in the 80s are unbearably hot now, we've had some kind of major update to the simulation. That is possible.

Some people are walking around like it has never been hot outside in June before.

How about some motivation to overcome distractions on a Hump Day in June?

There are many ways you can become distracted throughout the day and lose sight of what you're ultimately trying to achieve. You know like having your penis repeatedly flop out of your shorts in the middle of a race.

It does happen on occasion during track and field events and only the truly focused can power through and not only finish the race, but win it. American hurdler Chris Robinson is one of these special people.

He suffered what is politely described as a wardrobe malfunction during the 400-meter hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

It's not like Robinson didn’t know his junk had fallen out of his shorts. He did and tried several times to readjust and tuck it back in with no luck. A roll on the ground and a smile after winning the race tells you all you need to know about the battle he was in mid-race.

According to Reuters, Robinson's junk-exposing race was his best time of the season and one tenth of a second off of his personal best. If that's not enough inspiration to power through the rest of the week, I don’t know what is.

If you must, the NSFW video of Robinson winning the battle, the race, and putting up a season's best can be seen here.

I had to watch it, so now you have to watch it

Okay, so I didn’t have to watch it, but I did.

For those interested, and I know there are some out there, Taylor Swift took the stage last night and performed for all the NFL tight ends in Nashville for Tight End University.

Is she trying to tell us something?

Show me your meat

- Nathan K writes:

Been firing up the grill a lot more lately even though it badly needs to be replaced. Thinking of going with a Weber Genesis if I can splurge a bit. Anyway, here is last night's endeavor.

Butterflied chicken legs with garlic & herb butter sauce and fried squash with lemon garlic aioli.

Great job filling in for Joe.

SeanJo

Thanks for the support and for sending this in. One of the hardest things to do is say goodbye to an older grill. There's history that can't be replaced.

I'm sure when the time is right you'll be in a position to go out and "splurge a bit." Best of luck and keep the showing me your meat.

Blackberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce

- Galen from JCTN writes:

Hey Sean,

Glad the Blackberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce intrigued you...you have good taste! Got the recipe from Dash of Savory (not sponsored) and have made it for about a decade now. I always double the recipe and put it in half pint canning jars to seal. No need to process like regular canning, I just stick 'em in the freezer.

It is great on chicken, pork chops, pulled pork, ribs...anything on which you would normally use BBQ Sauce. It provides a great summer flavor and the chipotles add just a little bite. I occasionally add some Bourbon which takes it to another level!

I use the Bourbon infused sauce on a Drunken Goat burger...your favorite burger patty, bacon, goats cheese, mixed greens, and a slather of the BBQ Sauce on a toasted bun. Eating that, my friend, is quality entertainment!!

Galen from JCTN

SeanJo

I should have known I was dealing with a professional. Doubling the recipe and sticking half of it in the freezer is a pro move.

It sounds great. Now the trick will be to see if I can get my wife to whip some up.

Drive

- Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO writes:

Hi Sean,

Tell Jim T. in San Diego my wife found that leather mitt for me at yard sale. Surprisingly, those older vintage mitts our dads and grandpas used are good for flipping on Ebay.

And as far as the distance we traveled to see the Rockies: yes, I'm either a good fan, or stupid, for driving 8 hours round-trip over the Continental Divide and Vail Pass (11,000 feet elevation), just to watch a team that is on pace to literally become the worst team in the history of MLB.

Take care,

Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO.

SeanJo

Well done Steve. The 8-hour trip was an experience if nothing else, I'm sure.

I drove a few years ago to see an Atlanta Braves game, roughly an 8-hour trip there and back, and I'm a Yankees fan. And no, they weren’t playing the Yankees.

It was a trip to take the kids to see an MLB game and no, I did not bring a glove with me.

Less is more

- Robert S writes in reference to Paige Spiranac's claim she plays better golf with less clothing on:

Eye popping that is and means no restrictions in your swing!! Poetry in motion and the perfect intro to a complete rebirth of everything golf !! Jack Nicklaus will be so impressed ! The purses will triple and golf ball in the bush will mean something else altogether !! 🇨🇦😄

--------

That's it for the first call-up of the summer. Joe, baring something unforeseen, is expected back tomorrow morning. It's early in the summer and there's a chance there's another call to the bullpen before we head into fall.

Until then, you know where to find me on Sunday mornings. Keep the grills hot and keep filling my inbox with your meat. I'm going to grab some more coffee and attack the day, and the rest of the week, for that matter, the same way the American hurdler did.

My junk flopping out of my shorts isn’t going to slow me down one bit. Again, keep the emails coming and don't forget to send your meat my way, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

