Paige Spiranac Confirms Her Golf Game Is Better When She Wears Less Clothing

Paige Spiranac would wear more clothing on the golf course if it yielded positive results. The fact of the matter is that it doesn’t.

She's tested the theory time and time again and this weekend gave it another shot. As with her previous attempts, she confirmed once again that the science on this one is settled. Simply put, less clothing means a better day on the course for her.

The country club attire isn’t for Paige and it actually hurts her golf game. She can't have that as the world's No. 1 golf influencer. It's not all about showing off her natural abilities as the uptight golf purists believe it is.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It's about results and for Paige, when she looks good, she plays good. The old approach that Deion Sanders helped to popularize in his prime.

Nobody wants to see Paige struggle on the course with a top buttoned up to her chin. Her golf game and her content game both suffer. That doesn’t help the sport at all.

What does help the sport is the hall of farmer heaters by the pool, the slow-motion golf swing content, her golf advice, and tutorials on properly fixing ball marks on the green.

That's how Paige Spiranac has made a career and helped get more golf content in front of more people than just about anyone in the game.

Even if golf isn’t necessarily your thing, you want to see how she takes a hot take about fixing a ball mark on the green and turns it into an instructional video you can't turn away from. It's her gift to the world of golf and beyond.

The bottom line is, while I don’t know how Paige ended up on the course with more clothing on, it's time to put the discussion to bed. She plays better wearing less clothing and that's all there is to it.