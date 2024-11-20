Paige Spiranac Stuns Fans With Latest Golf Advice Video

Paige Spiranac's fans are thirstier than normal today after the world's No. 1 golf influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, dropped a new self-help video.

In an interesting content twist, Spiranac, 31, began the video with a walk across her living room. Why is that important? Because some of the top Instagram models of 2024 have found huge success walking and recording themselves talking.

And, now, Paigeviews' using new camera angles has her fans talking.

"Might be the best you’ve ever looked. Good for you. What ever you’re doing, keep doing it," Joseph O. wrote on Twitter.

Sir, grab a glass of water before you faint.

Here's what he's talking about. The GOAT just keeps stepping up her game:

That's how you maintain your No. 1 world ranking.

"Once again you make playing golf look so off the charts sexy and beautiful and sizzling hot- just wow! Great tip too; thanks Paige!" thirsty Twitter user Steve L. wrote after watching all 30 seconds.

Paige Spiranac says she's going to share more golf content in 2025

It's been a transitional content year for Spiranac. She went from running her own paid-content operation called OnlyPaige to joining the Passes social media site where guests can unlock seven of her photos for $50.

Content hunters also have the option of paying $100 a month and trading 20 DMs with Paige.

But at the end of the day, golf content is Paige's bread and butter. That's how she maintains her status with the Google algorithm, which then feeds men to the Passes site.

It's Business 101.

"I’ve been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it’s funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game❤️" she wrote this week on Instagram.

"I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I’ve always loved golf but it’s been a love/hate relationship which I’m sure we can all relate to at times lol.

"My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn’t that much fun. Until this year. I’m so passionate about the game and I should’ve shared more of that on here! I’m going to do that moving forward."

How long can Paige Spiranac maintain her golf influencing world ranking?

Perhaps sensing that the content is getting stale, Spiranac asked her fans last week to share ideas for 2025. What's left for her to do out there?

She's done the Maxim magazine cover thing. She's been to the Masters. She's been to the Kentucky Derby wearing a dress that drove the Internet nuts. She's thrown out first pitches in Milwaukee.

She's eaten hot dogs while wearing a red, white and blue bikini and crushed beers.

Is it time to pivot right back to what made her famous?

Golf?

That's the question heading into the new year. Buckle up.