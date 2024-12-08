Alica Schmidt Takes An Ice Bath In The French Alps, Camille Kostek Feels Festive & Dabo Quotes Lloyd Christmas

Gunner Stockton leads Georgia to SEC Championship overtime win

What a Saturday of college football. Championship weekend delivered.

There was overtime, there was a last-second field goal, a starting quarterback went down, and even Penn State decided to make their game interesting. What more could you ask for?

On top of all that, a big lead disappeared before a team's eyes and there was a blowout to round out the day. The first game on the schedule on Saturday was the Big 12 championship game.

If you're like me, with some running around/yard work to do, and no rooting interest in either team, then you skipped No. 14 Arizona State destroying No. 16 Iowa State 45-19.

Nothing against either team, but I had my eyes on the SEC and Big Ten championship games later in the day. That proved to be a wise move on my part. Blowouts are only fun to watch if your team is the one doing the blowing out.

The SEC championship game was anything but a blowout. It was a largely uneventful first half with No. 5 Georgia and No. 2 Texas only able to put points on the board with field goals.

The uneventful portion of the evening ended on the final play before halftime when Georgia's starting quarterback Carson Beck got hit and hurt his throwing arm. He was unable to grip a football after that, and it was backup Gunner Stockton's turn.

The Longhorns didn’t know it at the time, but as soon Beck went down with his injury, their chances of winning the SEC championship were over. Had the backup's name been anything other than Gunner, Texas may have been able to put the game away.

Gunner is a quarterback name that translates to "will find a way to win this game." He entered the game, and it ended up going to overtime with Georgia winning their third SEC title in four seasons by the score of 22-19.

Gunner set up the game-winning score and got absolutely smoked in the process. His helmet came off and there was probably a little bit of unsteadiness on his feet.

He left the field due to the hit and the Bulldogs sealed the game on the next play with Beck, who was unable to the throw the ball, handing it to Trevor Etienne for the game winner.

That was an entertaining game. Next up were the ACC and the Big Ten championship games and YouTube TV's multiview got to work in my living room.

Naturally, I had the Penn State game's broadcast going with the other game occupying the other multiview spot. I was expecting the No. 3 ranked - way too high of a ranking - Nittany Lions to get blown out by No. 1 Oregon and at times it looked like the Ducks were going to make that happen.

But credit to Penn State for hanging around and not being absolutely dragged up and down the field. This was a game they were never going to win, but at least they made it somewhat interesting, 45-37.

As for the other game, the one that took place roughly 30 minutes from where I'm sitting, it looked like No. 17 Clemson was about to blow a 17-point 4th quarter lead and the ACC championship.

The Tigers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and coasted to the fourth with what should have been a comfortable 31-14 lead as the final quarter began. But No. 8 SMU had other plans and dropped 17 points to tie it up.

The game looked like it was headed for overtime, but a nice kick return by Clemson helped them get into position for a long game winning field goal attempt. The kick was good. Clemson avoided Clemsoning and earned themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Disco soccer is apparently a thing

They've done the impossible. They've made soccer more entertaining with something that's called disco soccer. The sport combines dancing and kicking a ball.

Don't get me wrong, it's still terrible, and I highly doubt that this version is going to catch on worldwide. But hey, there's a lot more going on here than a field of people running back and forth with a rare goal scored.

In this version of the sport, you get credit for your dance moves as well as putting the ball in the net. Here's some of the action as well as an explanation of the game.

It could be worse. Much, much worse. They could either be just dancing or just playing soccer. Somehow, when you put them together, it's less offensive to the eyes.

I'll never attend a game, but the same could be said for regular soccer.

Nothing says I love you like a shock collar

Construction Workers

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

That's a hilarious story about the two clowns that conned their way past security to access the Texas v. A&M game.

This plan has elements of genius to the point of initially getting past security, but the plan lacked attention to small details necessary to secure their victory once they were cleared for passage into the stadium. They should have headed straight to the men's room to ditch their construction clothing gear to fit in with the masses at this event….. They were only apprehended after the fact because they were easily spotted wearing clothing and gear that would stand-out in any crowd. There is security all over the stadium that observe odd behaviors or suspicious looking people or activities.

Also, as side note, I'd have chosen a couple of vanilla names suitable to 21/22-year-olds like [Seth Thompson and Jake Mallory] to be less conspicuous in this instance, but all you really must do is find some naive looking old or young woman working one of the gates to sell your story. However, once you get into the stadium, you must quickly disappear into the backdrop of this scene to evade detection. This is a rookie mistake in what was otherwise an impressive approach to side-stepping a $700.00 ticket to this game.

SeanJo

I love everything about these guys. The vanilla names probably would have worked better, but the fact that they didn’t use them makes it even better of a story. This is one they can tell forever.

Connecticut story

- Paul from St. Paul:

Seanie,

In all probability, this Andrew Kinghorn joker was under the influence of a hallucinogenic drug originally used to tranquilize horses or other large animals and is known on the streets as PCP or Angel Dust.

A few summers ago, I was in a Dairy Queen franchise when some 20 year-old punk walked into the restaurant completely naked around midday and jumped over the counter toward some of the female employees, and when they screamed in horror and began throwing items at him, he then jumped back over the counter where I then head-locked and pinned him on the floor until the police arrived a few minutes later. I was giving the report to the police officer who intimated that in most instances where people are reported to be roaming naked in public, it’s a reaction to an overdosage of PCP that leaves the person feeling detached from reality and gives a sensation of feeling overheated physically.

SeanJo

It wouldn't surprise me at all if he was on something. The police made no reference to that being the case, but people who are all with it usually don't strip naked in a restaurant.

First time Long time

- Galen the Retiree leader of the Johnson City Gang wrote:

Hey Sean,

Appreciate all the fill ins for Joe and what you bring to the table. I read all of your columns and respect your work. Had to chime in on the Meats! pics.

First pic is my Blackstone setup the night before a snow with two Pork Tenderloins. Pounded flat and reverse seared, seasoned with Meat Church Gospel then finished with Williamson Bros Sauce.

Quality entertainment!!

Second pic is the next morning.

Grilling in the mountains of East Tennessee is the grind!

SeanJo

Hey Galen, it's great to hear from you. Thanks for the support and, more importantly, thanks for your dedication to the grill.

The set-up is awesome, and I have a ton of respect for those that keep the grills going year-round. Keep the quality entertainment coming!

Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Great day of conference championship games. Sorry about your Nitanny Lions, they put up a great fight. Luckily the wife was busy most of the day and I was able to catch most of all of the games. Payback is Xmas decorations and lights tomorrow. No big deal since missing NFL games isn’t such a big deal.



No better way to enjoy the games than with some grilled NY strips for the boy and I.

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Hey John, I honestly was expecting the Nittany Lions to get blown out. A game against the No. 1 team in the country isn't one they were ever going to win. The fact that they kept it somewhat close is about all that could be asked for.

Good luck with the decorations and lights. As you know, mine have been up for a while now. And I agree that there is no better way to enjoy the games than with some meat off the grill. Hell of a job.

--------

That's all I have for this Sunday morning. I'll be cranking out content for the rest of the day and hoping that Bryce Young doesn’t turn back into the quarterback that he was at the start of the season and his entire rookie year.

Credit where credit is due, he now looks like a guy who can play in the NFL. There was no sign of that up until he returned to the starting lineup after he was benched. The rest of the season has to be about making sure he doesn’t take any steps backward.

Anyway, I hope your team has more than three wins and something to play for. I'll see you next week. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Things You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :