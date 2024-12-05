Connecticut Man Is Facing Multiple Charges After Walking Out Of A Family Restaurant's Bathroom Naked

A Connecticut man took the term casual dining experience a touch too far after paying a visit to a family restaurant's bathroom. He entered with clothes on and exited completely naked. This led to his arrest.

The incident took place on Friday night just after 6:00 pm at an Italian restaurant called Papa T's. According to the state police, 42-year-old Andrew Kinghorn of Ellington, Connecticut walked into the restaurant fully clothed.

He then sat down at the counter and asked for a menu. Shortly after that, he went into one of the restaurants where he spent roughly 15 minutes. What he was doing in there the entire time isn’t known, but he didn’t have any clothes on when he finally came back out.

"When the male emerged from the restroom, he was completely naked, which caused alarm amongst the patrons," troopers said in a news release, reports The Register Citizen.

The police added that children were present at the time of his wild display in the middle of shrinkage season, it's worth pointing out.

When troopers arrived at the restaurant, Kinghorn was reportedly back in the bathroom after walking around the restaurant without any clothes on. He was still naked.

He did, however, put his clothes back on when troopers asked him to do so. Police say he was then arrested and charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

He posted the $20,000 bail for the unnecessary show that nobody wanted to see and is due in court next Friday at the state Superior Court in Rockville.

Taking your clothes off and walking around a restaurant in front of people trying to enjoy a family dinner on a Friday night isn't the sort of plan that ever ends well. This is precisely the reason it's good to have others in your life you can bounce ideas off of.