Two Arrested At Texas A&M For Entering Stadium With Construction Credentials That Had Comically Fake Names

Texas A&M police had their hands full Saturday with people trying to get into the Lone Star Showdown, which took place for the first time since 2011, by any means possible.

Fans wanted to get a glimpse of the action between No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M at Kyle Field and some of them didn’t want to shell out the money for a ticket. Others were busted for selling fake tickets to the game.

Then there were these two guys. They didn’t want to pay and decided to devise an elaborate plan to pose as construction workers to enter the stadium.

The two men were wearing reflective vests and hard hats. They were also carrying fake construction credentials, which resulted in their arrest for criminal trespass. But that's not all.

The fake construction credentials these two were carrying also had comically fake names on them. Which begs the question. How did they get into the stadium to begin with?

These two deserve some credit for creativity and should have been allowed to stay once they entered

Local news anchor Rusty Surette posted a follow-up to Saturday's arrest announcement from the Texas A&M Police. Surette wrote, "I just found the arrest reports for these two."

He continued, "A 21-year-old from College Station and a 22-year-old from the Houston area were arrested Saturday at Kyle Field. The names on their fake credentials were ‘Harry Azcrac’ and ‘Duncan McCockiner.’"

The two men, 22-year-old Julian Carreon and 21-year-old Logan Scalise, were charged with criminal trespassing, according to WTAW. They were both reportedly released from jail on bonds of $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

This is on whoever let these guys into the stadium. If you're being let in with fake credentials with the names Harry Azcrac and Duncan McCockiner on them, then you should be allowed to stay in the stadium.

If you catch the fake credentials at the door and refuse to let them in, that's one thing. It looks like these two were allowed in then arrested.

That falls on the employee who let the fine construction workers, Mr. Azcrac and Mr. McCockiner, enter the stadium. Fire or possibly arrest them. They're evidently not very good at their job.