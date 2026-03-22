Woman Accused Of Causing Thousands In Damage At Multiple Airbnbs Filming Herself Urinating On Things

If you want to urinate all over stuff in your own home while filming it to make a living, that's one thing. The moment you start taking the act on the road is the moment law enforcement is going to have issues with it.

If we've learned anything from past pee sprees, it's that the unique crime ultimately doesn’t pay. Nicolette Keough, 31, is finding this out after being accused of renting Airbnbs in Pensacola, Florida to conduct her business.

According to police, reports KBTX, she's facing a pair of felony criminal mischief charges for repeatedly urinating on furniture and other items inside two rentals.

Keough then allegedly posted the videos on an adult content platform. Pensacola police officer Mike Wood, "There was a young lady inside making money in a very unusual way that damaged somebody else’s property."

The total amount of damage she's been accused of causing is more than $5,000 at the two properties. The owner was tipped off about the chaos that her guest was causing by someone on the Airbnb app, she told police.

The person told the owner that their guest had peed on multiple items inside the home, reports WFLA. The owner allegedly found a video on an adult content website of a woman peeing and causing damage inside the Airbnb.

She then documented the damage with pictures while reporting a strong odor of urine to Pensacola police.

The urine-soaked items in the unit included an antique Crown Royal chair, a rug, a typewriter, four dining room chairs, a coffee maker, and several other items all totaling $3,980 in damage.

That was all at one of the Airbnbs. The police report states that Keough allegedly urinated on several other items at another propoery owned by the same person on the same street.

The damage there totals $1,375 and includes a vase, an accent wall, and a tiger rug among the items that Keough is accused of peeing on.