Woman Busted For Peeing On Groceries Continues To Give OnlyFans Models A Bad Name With A Hotel Pee Spree

A New Hampshire OnlyFans model is giving the entire industry a bad name with her alleged pee-related antics. These alleged acts have led to multiple encounters with law enforcement.

Back in February, the Keene Police Department announced that a then-23-year-old online content creator by the name of Kelli Tedford or Kinki Kelli to her subscribers had been arrested for "contaminating items in a local business with her urine."

Kelli had allegedly recorded herself urinating on $1,500 worth of grocery store merchandise. The police reported that this wasn’t a one-time incident either, saying they found similar videos that appear to date back to 2021.

Kelli had some new charges thrown her way this week, according to the NY Post. The charges are for allegedly urinating all over a hotel room back in January.

She's accused of recording herself peeing on an air conditioner, a comforter, the curtains, and the Bible inside a Marriott in Keene. As an added bonus to her alleged pee spree, she is also accused of taking a dump in the tank of the room's toilet - the old "upper decker."

The OnlyFans model is facing several charges now stemming from the grocery store and hotel pee sprees

For the grocery store stunt, which damaged merchandise and the reputation of countless OnlyFans models everywhere, Kinki Kelli was charged with criminal mischief. The hotel pee spree added five more criminal mischief charges.

Could there be more charges to follow? Who knows?

According to The Smoking Gun, while her "submissive pixie, fetish/kink friendly" OnlyFans page has been deleted or disabled, there are other clips of hers still floating around online. They report that one clip allegedly shows her urinating on clothing in a store's changing room.

First, the woman getting arrested for taking a dump in a convenience store’s walk-in beer cooler, and now this tale of multiple pee sprees. Not to be too uptight here, but can we use the bathroom in the designated areas please?

I'm talking about bathrooms, porta potties, and in some places, the sidewalk. No more taking a leak on food or all over hotel rooms and no more dumps in beer caves. Is that too much to ask?