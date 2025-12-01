Woman's Wild Pee Spree Has Earned Her Time Behind Bars & Left Her $10k Lighter In The Pocketbook

A New Hampshire woman who disgraced the entire OnlyFans industry with an insane pee spree earlier this year was in court on Monday learning her fate. She will serve time behind bars as well as pay restitution for the damages she caused.

Kelli Tedford, aka Kinki Kelli to her subscribers, pleaded guilty in Cheshire Superior Court to six misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, My Keene Now reports. The charges were reduced as part of a plea deal from the original felony charge prosecutors had filed.

The judge sentenced the content creator to 360 days in jail with 180 days of the sentence suspended for three years. Kinki Kelli could face additional time behind bars if she commits more crimes during the suspended sentence.

So I wouldn’t expect her to do her six months in jail, then get out and go on another pee spree. Not unless she really enjoyed life locked up. I'm not saying it couldn’t happen, but I am hopeful a lesson was learned here.

After her release, Kinki Kelli will also serve two years of probation. She's been banned from the grocery store and hotel and has been ordered to pay the businesses more than $10,000 in restitution.

New Hampshire’s Viral Pee Spree Took Place at a Grocery Store and Hotel

Kelli's pee spree earlier this year took place at a grocery store and a hotel. She was arrested for "contaminating items in a local business with her urine." She recorded herself urinating on $1,500 worth of merchandise in the grocery store.

At the hotel she took videos of herself peeing on an air conditioner, a comforter, the room's curtains, and the Bible. That poor Marriott hotel room in Keene also reportedly received a classic "upper decker" in the toilet's tank.

The police said that they found similar videos that appear to date back as far as 2021 during their investigation into her pee spree. Despite this alleged evidence of a serial pee spreer on their hands, My Keene Now reports that no additional charges have been filed.

Let's hope this puts an end to Kinki Kelli's unwanted, by most, pee sprees.