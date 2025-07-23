Wolf Tries To Attack Bison, Gets Hit With Instant Karma: WATCH

Wolfs often hunt in packs and outnumber what they're attacking.

Don't mess with bison.

As I often say, nature is a wild place when it comes to what might happen. You simply never know what you're going to find.

It can be beautiful, and it can also be terrifying for humans. It's the same way for animals looking to draw blood.

*RELATED: Florida Teen Survives Alligator Attack, Shares Terrifying Details: WATCH*

Bison jacks up wolf attempting an attack.

The Instagram page @strategist.t.naturalist shared a video of some wolves circling a bison in Yellowstone National Park, and it didn't go well for one of the wolves.

It appeared to attempt to make its strike, and received a massive dose of karma. The bison sent it flying with a swift kick.

Watch the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts below at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This video perfectly sums up why you don't want to find yourself messing with a bison. The footage should be shown to all the idiots who visit Yellowstone National Park. Maybe they'd stop harassing an animal that can weigh north of 2,000 pounds.

Or, they'll completely ignore this and continue to get gored and knocked around. As for the wolves, it's also a clear reminder that strength in numbers isn't always real. The wolves had a numerical advantage and still got crushed.

Just like in the UFC, size and weight matter a lot.

What do you think of the footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.