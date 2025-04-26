Wolf Pack Hunts Bison In Majestic Nature Video, Footage Is Insane: WATCH

An insane video of nature at its rawest is going viral.

Sometimes, it's full of action you wouldn't want to be near. Other times, it's flooded with hunting content.

That leads us to a must-watch video that is a mix of both.

Viral video shows pack of wolves hunting bison.

The popular Instagram page @montanawild_ posted a video of a pack of wolves attempting to hunt bison in Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

As a nature fan, I can promise that you don't want to miss a second of the footage. It perfectly captures the intensity of nature and what happens when animals are on the hunt for food.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I might be in the minority with this opinion, but I find videos like this one beautiful. It truly does capture just how raw and instinctual nature is at its core.

The wolves started to spread out to make an attack, and without hesitation, the bison immediately bunched up in order to protect themselves.

Both animals have it wired into their DNA. It's similar to how a German Shorthaired pointer will start pointing on birds shortly after being born without training.

Animals are simply wired a certain way from birth and over generations and generations of instincts. The same can be said for humans.

The animal kingdom can be a fascinating thing at times, and this video certainly qualifies. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.