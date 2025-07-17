Florida Teen Fights Survives Alligator Attack, Shares Terrifying Details: WATCH

A Florida teen got the scare of a lifetime after surviving an alligator attack.

As OutKick readers know, the animal thunderdome can be a house of horrors when it comes to whatever is lurking out there.

It's not a Disney cartoon. You never know what might be around the corner, and Summer Hinote recently found herself in the fight of her life.

Florida teen survives alligator attack.

CBS Miami released a video earlier in the week highlighting Hinote's fight with an alligator that had managed to latch onto her. At one point, the alligator started pulling her under the water, and that's when a friend scrambled in to help save her.

Fortunately, Hinote and everyone else were able to survive and get to safety by getting to the high ground. You can watch her share her incredible story below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It sounds like Hinote's unnamed friend has guts of steel. Rushing into the fire to save someone from a violent alligator attack is epic.

Fortunately, the unnamed person showed no fear and Hinote left with injuries that would heal instead of a much more tragic ending.

After all, there was a woman kayaking killed in Florida back in May. They're not animals you want to be messing with.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature.