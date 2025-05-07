Alligator Kills Woman In Florida, Details Are Horrifying

A woman in Florida is dead after being attacked by an alligator.

As we talk about often here at OutKick, nature can present a lot of different dangerous situations. There are a lot of things lurking out there more than capable of causing significant damage.

That now includes a tragic situation in Lake Kissimmee State Park.

Woman killed in alligator attack in Florida.

A woman, whose identity hasn't been revealed, died Tuesday when an alligator attacked her in Lake Kissimmee State Park while she was kayaking, according to Fox Weather.

"Preliminary information indicates that a woman was canoeing when she encountered an alligator and went into the water. The woman was later recovered from the water and was declared deceased," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released in a statement following the tragic death.

The authorities were called shortly before 4:00 p.m. EST when a witness saw the attack unfold, according to the same Fox Weather report. Law enforcement scrambled boats and helicopters to the scene.

The Ledger reported that FWC dispatched "a nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the area," presumably to attempt to find the alligator and take it out after the attack.

No further information is known at this time.

While alligator attacks aren't common, they can be deadly under the worst of circumstances. The Ledger reported that there have been 490 alligator attacks in Florida since 1948, and 27 people died in those attacks.

Not staggering high numbers, but still high enough to cause concern. It's a brutal reminder that you always have to keep your head on a swivel when out in nature.

