Rare Albino Deer Spotted In The Wild, Photo Is Incredible

An incredible photo captured an albino deer in the wild.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of the outdoors and whatever nature can provide for us all. You never know what you're going to see.

While there are plenty of wild horror stories out there, there are also plenty of really cool stories. That leads us to an incredible photo of a deer in the wild.

Albino deer spotted in the wild.

I was sitting with a couple of buddies last night eating wings when my phone lit up with a text from a family member.

My uncle had snagged an awesome photo of an albino deer chilling with another deer in a field. You can check out the photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Albino deer are incredibly rare to see in the wild. While it's hard to pin down specific data on how often they're born, Buck Manager reports it's roughly one in 100,000.

What I can tell you is that, as someone who grew up in rural Wisconsin and lived in the countryside, I saw an albino deer *ONCE* in my entire life growing up and haven't seen one again since.

It's not something anyone expects to see, and whenever you do, it's awesome.

What do you think of the photo my uncle was able to snap? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.