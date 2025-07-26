Woke Starbucks Makes Disgusting Announcement That We Shouldn't Tolerate

Woke Starbucks is at it AGAIN. Brace yourselves. Buckle up. Strap in.

Today – July 26th, 2025 – marks the one-month countdown to … #PumpkinSpiceSZN. That's right. Starbucks has announced that their insufferable Pumpkin Spice Lattes (PSLs) will inexplicably return on Aug. 26.

August 26th!

My God. It gets worse every year, doesn't it? I love fall. It's the absolute best time of year. I'd trade every single day of every other season just to live through Autumn on a loop. Sure, it would certainly shorten my lifespan, but whatever. I'd take that trade any day of the week.

But, we have to have some standards here in America. Trump's back in office. Let's act like adults.

This is insane:

When do you think fall starts?

I mean, what are we doing here? Can we show a little respect for summer? I know that's Joe's thing, but I have to step in here and back him up … to an extent.

I believe the "fall season" starts the Tuesday AFTER Labor Day Monday. I know that's not when it technically starts. Joe contends it doesn't start until a few weeks later.

He's wrong, in my opinion. Summer runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. That's the natural course of summer.

You start it with a bang, and end it with a bang. Labor Day weekend, by the way, is maybe the most underrated weekend of the year.

You get the return of college football, first and foremost. August 30th this year is going to be the best. First Saturday of college football? My God. I can't wait.

But you also have the majority of fantasy football drafts happening that weekend, too. We have a standing reservation at Applebee's for our fantasy draft, and have had it every single year since 1998. It's the best.

You get MORE college football that Sunday night … and then that Monday night, too! It's just four straight days of football after not having it for the past eight months.

And that's the perfect way to end summer. It's the perfect bow to put on the #SummerSZN.

When you stumble into bed that night, you're taking one last summer snooze. When you wake up the next morning with a hangover, you're actually enjoying your first hangover of the fall, because the seasonal calendar has officially flipped.

But none of that happens on Aug. 26. It's just a little early for my liking. And, frankly, a little disrespectful on Starbucks' part.

I love a good pumpkin coffee. They hit hard on a Saturday morning in October when you're fighting off the demons from the night before and gearing yourself up for a full day of parlays.

But not in August.

Do better, Starbucks.

When do you think fall starts? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.