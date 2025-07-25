WNBA's Cameron Brink Wears The World's Shortest Skirt, Stumblin' Hillary Clinton & Powell-Trump Memes!

While the Libs were all focused on – you guessed it – Epstein, us hard-working, hard-hat-wearing patriots snuck on by to another Friday.

And guess what? It's the last Friday without football until that really miserable Friday in January between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

IDIOTS! They did it AGAIN! We've got the Hall of Fame game on deck, college football in less than 30 days, and training camps well underway for all 32 NFL teams.

Come on. Everyone go ahead and pat yourselves on the back. We're GRINDING, and it's paying off.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we ride the pine with Cameron Brink, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, a resurfaced Hillary Clinton video that makes so much sense now, and I cannot get enough of yesterday's Powell-Trump interaction. It was everything I could've hoped for, and then some. Incredible TV. What a moment.

Grab you something big enough to catch all the liberal tears from the week, pour it out, wash it thoroughly, fill it back up with liquor, and THEN settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

It's amazing how dumb the Dems are

I know – low-hanging fruit to start a Friday class. But whatever. It's been a long week. My pinkie toe hurts. Sometimes, you just have to take the lay-up.

For those who missed it, the official Democratic Twitter account – what a MISERABLE job – pumped out maybe the dumbest post in the history of social media last night.

I know that's saying a lot, but it's at least in the top-five.

In an effort to shit on Donald Trump, some purple-haired Lib decided to throw together some fancy chart showing the explosion in grocery prices over the past few years. They pinned it on Trump, shockingly.

"Trump's America," they wrote.

Except, this dummy somehow didn't realize that all this fancy graph showed was just how bad things got … under Joe Biden!

Incredible:

What a week of #content!

They're so dumb. He, she, they, them, that – whoever it was, is just so dumb.

Using a chart to try and blame Donald Trump for high grocery prices, only to accidentally show just how bad inflation got under Joe Biden, is so perfect for that party. Frankly, the fact that they somehow still have a 19% approval rating is impressive at this point.

I say it every single week, and I'll say it again here: Just imagine the world we nearly lived in. Imagine if Kamala had won last year. Imagine how cooked we'd be.

Worst of all, we wouldn't get #content like what we got out of ‘Too Late Jerome’ yesterday.

He bats leadoff this week!

Memphis, Hillary & Cameron Brink!

Special thanks to Trump and Jerome for their service yesterday. It was a slow week until then. What a scene. Straight out of The Office. Amazing content. We'll never live through a time like this again, folks. Soak it all in.

Couple things:

1. Scottie admitting to ripping the fart heard round the world last week is peak Scheffler. Love that.

2. Are the Cowboys the most embarrassing team in the league at this point? And I'm asking that as a Cowboys truther!

3. "No." That's my answer to the Anna Paulina question, Libs.

4. The OG ESPN college football theme song is just so much better than what we have today. It's not even close. I know ESPN tried to somewhat bring it back last season with the SEC, but it's still not what it was.

Mount Rushmore of Sports Theme Songs?

1. ESPN college football (the OG)

2. SEC on CBS (don't you dare call it Big Ten on CBS)

3. NBA on NBC (back when the league was watchable)

4. NFL on CBS (the version before the current version)

I'd also accept: MLB on FOX.

Ahhhhhhhhhh. Buddy, that's the good stuff. That hits like crack on a slow Friday in July. We're so close. Just hang tight a little longer, folks. I promise, it'll be worth it.

OK, let's rapid-fire this final week of the month into the final weekend of the month. First up? I can't get enough of this scandal out of Memphis:

I mean, just incredible stuff here. This is the sport I fell in love with! More of this, baby! Less NIL and house committee hearings, and more trading state secrets. This is how you win the fans back.

A lot to break down here, as I wrote this morning. For starters, UTSA won this game, 44-36. If you had the entire playbook and knew the schemes ahead of time, how do you only win by eight points? That's my biggest question here. What an indictment on this Owen McCown fella. Not a great look, above all else.

If you're gonna cheat, at least act like you belong.

In fact, UTSA at one point was down 24-14! They knew how the sausage was made and still had to scratch and claw for a 'dub. Tough look, if you ask me.

Next? Speaking of cheating, let's go ahead and check in with Hillary Clinton, who was apparently high as hell on tranquilizers during the 2016 presidential race, according to Tulsi Gabbard.

If only there was proof …

I'd honestly forgotten about that video before the internet revived it from the depths of hell earlier this week. What a time that was. Nothing will ever compare to the original, and that goes for the Trump era of politics.

Trump vs. Hillary in the fall of 2016 was a masterpiece. The debates, the fallout, the Libs losing their shit on election night. Hillary doing crap like this while high as a kite. 2020 and 2024 were good, but nothing will beat 2016.

OK, that's it for today – and this week! Good work everyone. Football season is just about here. Hall of Fame game next Thursday.

For now, the WNBA still gets some shine.

Welcome back to class, Cameron Brink!

