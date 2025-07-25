Shockingly Dumb Democrats Forced To Delete Tweet After It Inadvertently Showed How Bad Things Were Under Biden

I have no idea who runs the official Twitter account of the Democratic Party, but he, she or they may just be the dumbest person alive.

Also … what an absolutely miserable life that must be. Running the official social media account of the Libs? My God. Just imagine waking up every day and THAT being your job. I'd rather dig ditches.

Anyway, whoever this person is almost certainly doesn't have a job today, because, frankly, I've never seen such a dumb social post in my life. And that's saying something, because my entire job is basically to scour the internet for dumb social media posts.

But this one that the Big D Dems pumped out Thursday afternoon trying to take a shot at Donald Trump? It's the bell of the ball. The crème of the crop. The diamond in the rough.

Rolllllll tape!

Really impressive work here by the Dems

I mean, just incredible. They're so dumb. He, she, they, them, that – whoever it was, is just so dumb.

Using a chart to try and blame Donald Trump for high grocery prices, only to accidentally show just how bad inflation got under Joe Biden, is so perfect for that party. And just think, we almost allowed Kamala Harris to take the office.

Could you imagine? Seriously, just for a second, imagine how cooked we'd be as a country. I know the Dems just want to shout Epstein, Epstein, Epstein, right now. I get it. I see what they're doing. It's their new Russia, Russia, Russia.

But come on. Don't let that distract you from how dumb they still are. Trying to have a "GOTCHA!" moment with Trump about inflation, only to really show folks that it all happened under your miserable party and president's watch, is the good stuff, boys and girls.

It's the exact sort of life jacket I'd expect that dumb party to throw us as our backs are against the wall.

So, thank you, dummies. Once again, your idiocy did you in.

Let's go have a big Friday.