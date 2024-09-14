ABC 6 Edited Kamala Harris Interview To Hide Her Rambling Inflation Answer

On Friday, Kamala Harris sat down for her first solo interview since emerging as the presumptive Democratic nominee on July 21, albeit in an interview with the local ABC affiliate in Philadelphia.

Like the ABC broadcast network during Tuesday's debate, the affiliate had Harris' back throughout.

Action News 6 ABC anchor Brian Taff asked Harris about inflation, one of the three most important issues for voters heading into November (along with the economy and border). However, the network deceptively edited her response before running it on air.

Journalist Tom Elliot provided a side-by-side clip of Harris' full word salad of an answer and the answer ABC 6 put on television. The difference is stark.

Watch below:

"Just for the sake of clarity, the 1st clip came from the @TrumpWarRoom account, which I believe sourced it from WPVI's website," Elliot adds.

"The 2nd clip came from WPVI's 6 PM broadcast, which my news-clipping service recorded live. WPVI aired portions of the interview from 4 PM - midnight but never aired her full, unedited response."

Media manipulation is in full force. It has been since the moment the Democratic Party forced Joe Biden to step aside so it could install Harris. ABC 6 just showed yet another way the legacy press is trying to influence votes.

While the corporate press has long favored the Democratic candidate, the transparency in 2024 is staggering. Outlets like ABC are not even trying to hide their intentions.

That was on full display Tuesday, when moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis teamed with Harris in a 3-on-1 ambush of Donald Trump. (Trump didn't help himself, either. He must stay on the offensive.)

Muir and Davis fact-checked Trump five times during the debate. They didn't fact-check Harris once, despite her lies about the Charlottesville hoax, the bloodbath hoax, and Trump supporting a national abortion ban.

Davis admitted in a fawning Los Angeles Times profile after the debate that she and Muir planned to hold Trump accountable because Biden failed to during the June debate.

"People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators," Davis told the outlet on Wednesday morning.

Further, neither ABC nor ABC 6 asked Harris about the bombshell letter earlier this month in which Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the Biden-Harris administration pressured Facebook to censor its critics.

Free speech is not a policy. Free speech is a right. And because of the Democrat Party's new-found fascination with censorship, free speech is on the ballot in November.

Voters deserve to hear Harris' thoughts on government-pressured censorship, a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

In the end, Donald Trump is not just running against Kamala Harris. He is running against The Machine, a coalition of our most influential institutions – including un-elected bureaucrats, the FBI, tech, academia, entertainment, and, of course, the media.