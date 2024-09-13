ABC Moderator Linsey Davis Admits Plan To Fact-Check Trump During Debate

Tuesday night's presidential debate was a 3-on-1 ambush. Donald Trump faced not only Kamala Harris but also ABC moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The Los Angeles Times asked Davis about the debate this week, to which she admitted that there was a plan coming in to "fact-check" Trump. Davis says the network made the decision because CNN let Trump's statements "hang" during the June debate against Joe Biden.

"Davis, wearing pink glasses while speaking to The Times over breakfast at the Ritz Carlton in Philadelphia, said the decision to attempt to correct the candidates was in response to the June 27 CNN debate between Trump and President Biden, whose poor performance led to his exit from the race," the Times reported.

"People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators," Davis told the outlet on Wednesday morning.

Fine. But what David did not explain was the decision to only fact-check Trump.

The moderators fact-checked Trump five times regarding abortion, crime, and Haitian immigrants. Muir and Davis didn't fact-check Harris even once, despite her many, many lies on stage.

ABC could have corrected Harris when she spread the Charlottesville hoax or the bloodbath hoax. Kamala lied about Trump supporting a national abortion ban. She misrepresented his stance on IVF. Yet Muir and Davis just nodded along.

Further, the moderators interrupted Trump a total of 11 times. At most, they interrupted Harris once.

ABC's intentions were clear: help Kamala Harris win the debate.

The LA Times praised Davis in the profile, calling her a "rising star" who "held Trump's feet to the fire."

That's certainly one way to put it. One could also describe Davis as just another of the many partisan left-wing hacks found in the corporate media.

Over a month ago, Davis linked Trump to the KKK.

"As you know, former President Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump," she said at the DNC.

In fact, Davis belongs to the same historically black sorority as Kamala Harris, Alpha Kappa Alpha. They are sorority sisters.

Heading into the election, Linsey Davis should lose all credibility. She is not a natural arbiter of the news, as she claims. Davis, like so many of her colleagues, is just another useful idiot for the Kamala Harris campaign.