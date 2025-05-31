WNBA Star Cameron Brink Has Suburban Moms Foaming At The Mouth With Her Bikini Drink

This is how you grow the game!

WNBA star Cameron Brink has all the suburban moms – and dads, I'd imagine – revved all the way up today with a bikini promotion of the hippest new drink in America.

Olipop.

Y'all ever heard of these things? Seen them at the store? Had your wife come home with a trunk full of 'em? I have. These things have taken over my life, and my bank account.

The First Lady (my wife, not Melania) is obsessed with them. I'm not really sure what they are beyond a healthier coke option, but whatever. Cameron Brink is now backing them in an orange bikini, which means I'm obviously all in.

And so are the minivan MAHA moms across the US of A:

Cameron Brink hits the right buttons

This is how we start June, boys and girls. Forget summer. Forget Pride month (if you can!). June is all about slugging down Olipops with the fellas. Don't be ashamed. It's OK. It's cool now. The MAHA moms LOVE this stuff, and so does Cameron Brink.

Join the movement or get left behind. The choice is yours. I'd suggest either crème soda, cherry coke or orange crème. Take your pick; I don't care. They're all delicious.

Unfortunately, they're also roughly $1 billion, so choose wisely. I have to save throughout the week just so the First Lady can buy a six-pack, which will last us two days if we're lucky.

Oh well. Happy wife, happy life.

As for Cam, she's still recovering from last season's ACL injury. Sad. She's a star on the court, and the WNBA is far more interesting when she's mixing it up with the ladies.

Luckily for us, it's equally interesting when she's pumping out Instagram #content during her rehab.

Win-win!