Why Do College Football Fans Flock To Trump? The Answer Is Simple, Says Clay Travis

Why do football fans seem to gravitate towards Donald Trump?

According to OutKick's fearless leader Clay Travis, the answer is easy: He's one of the guys.

"I think college football fans are ‘salt of the Earth’ guys and gals… I naturally trust anyone who is a college football fan. It doesn't matter who you root for. I feel like we speak a common language," Travis responded during an appearance on Fox and Friends with Will Cain.

"So when you find out somebody else is a college football fan, everything else sort of fades to the background, and you just want to talk about the pomp and circumstance, the pageantry, the traditions and everything around it, and we speak a common language," he continued.

FOOTBALL FANS CAN RELATE WITH TRUMP

"I think Trump speaks that language with football fans in the same way that he connects with construction workers. I think Trump connects with average football fans and Kamala [Harris] is recognizing that she clearly does not, and the Democrats tried to throw up their own Hail Mary with Tim Walz and argue that he's a coach and that he's a football guy… but people are not connecting with him."

Former President Donald Trump will be at tonight's No. 2 Georgia vs No. 4 Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa in what is sure to be absolute SCENES both on and off the field.

Clay is 100% right in the fact that there are not too many - if any at all, football fans that would rather go to a game with Harris than Trump. Even if the former President doesn't drink alcohol, at least he wouldn't be wasted off wine before the kickoff even happened like Harris would as she cackles away with that laugh of hers. He can also throw a pretty good spiral!

Just compare these different scenes; Trump is throwing footballs while Harris sends a football fail of a tweet! Football fan voter advantage: Trump.

CLAY TRAVIS' TRUMP INTERVIEW AIRS TONIGHT

Don't forget - Clay Travis will be interviewing former President Trump at tonight's UGA vs Bama game. You can watch their conversation at halftime of the game on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social channels.

Something tells me the fans will be ready for it!

