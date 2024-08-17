OutKick's Ricky Cobb Perfectly Calls Out Kamala Harris During Gutfeld!

Our very own Ricky Cobb made his late night television debut last night with an appearance on Gutfeld!. And he delivered in fine fashion.

The Ricky Cobb Show host was joined by host Greg Gutfeld as well as Kat TImpf, OutKick's Tyrus and Fox Business' Dagen McDowell for a variety of political and pop culture topics that included, what else, but Democratic Presidential and VP candidate Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and their cringe moments.

"Do you think Kamala Harris drinks a lot? She sounds like it," Gutfeld asked Cobb.

"Kamala Harris sounds like a mom that has had a couple of glasses of wine too many, and she's trying to keep up with a dinner conversation that she doesn't really understand," Ricky joked back. "And you know how confused she is by the hand gestures. The more [she does that] the more lost she is!"

"Yes! She turns into a weather person. She needs to be in front of a map pointing at things," Gutfeld joked.

‘BIDEN’S BACK TO SMELLING PEOPLE'

As far as the overall madness that is the current election season, Cobb said that we are heading into the unknown.

"It's ridiculous, really. You look at Kamala, she's not talking to anybody, she's hiding. They've been trying to hide Biden, and now he's out and unleashed and there's going to be [people] being licked, and it's crazy. I think we're heading into uncharted waters, Greg," to which Gutfeld replied "That should be a segment title for Jesse Waters." Ricky quickly shouted out "I want a cut of that!"

Ricky also chimed in on other topics and debates such as condiments and an awkward exchange between Kamala and Walz in which they tried discussing tacos. "I thought white people's version of tacos was Taco Bell!" Ricky shouted.

