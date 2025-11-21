Why Aren't There Any Good Thanksgiving Movies?

It's a desert out there for Thanksgiving movie enthusiasts.

In less than a week, we will all be partaking in one of the great American holidays - Thanksgiving.

It's a magical time of year when we gorge ourselves on delicious food that we eat only once a year for some reason (seriously, when do you ever get a chance to eat green bean casserole and stuffing) and veg out in front of some mediocre football for the evening.

It's one of the best times of the year, and yet many people are so focused on Christmas that Thanksgiving gets left in its wake.

I have made it abundantly clear how I feel about people jumping the gun on celebrating Christmas (and holidays in general), and a big part of that is because a great American holiday like Thanksgiving doesn't get the shine it deserves.

Not only does the holiday not get the proper love, but there aren't any great Thanksgiving movies to combat the millions of Christmas movies either.

Okay, fine, there's one great Thanksgiving movie.

Planes, Trains, And Automobiles is an instant classic of a movie that revolves around the holiday of Thanksgiving, but this film came out in 1987.

Where are all the great movies centered around Thanksgiving?

Even a holiday classic like A Christmas Story was released around Thanksgiving of 1983; they couldn't even let the holiday breathe without having another Christmas movie steal its thunder.

The only other movie I can even conjure up that has a plot centered around Thanksgiving is Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

Really sending our best and brightest to represent the last Thursday in November, huh, guys?

The same goes for music, too.

If it wasn't for Adam Sandler and Arlo Guthrie, we wouldn't have a single Thanksgiving song to speak of.

Meanwhile, there are so many Christmas songs they have to start playing them in September just to get through the whole catalog.

I know it's not exactly in the holiday spirit of me to complain this time of year, but it's what I do, and I'll be damned if I let a wonderful holiday like Thanksgiving get shafted without a fight.

Instead of puking out another remake or sequel, why doesn't Hollywood gift us with an original movie with a plot centered around Thanksgiving? Then maybe people would actually start going to the movies again.

I'm sure it would do better than whatever live-action remake Disney is preparing to nuke the public with, but what do I know?

The November Renaissance will not be televised, ladies and gentlemen.