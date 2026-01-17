Whole Milk Is Back In A Big Way, Angel Reese Goes Hollywood, And Messi Gets His Drink On

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday morning, which means it's time to get caught up on the news of the week that you were too busy or too cool to follow, with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had whole milk making a shocking comeback to America's lunchrooms, Messi has so much power that his method of getting wine drunk faster helped Coca-Cola stock, and Angel Reese is going Hollywood.

There's plenty more where that came from, so let's dig right on in!

Comedian Chelsea Handler said she "loves drugs" and that any potential partner is "going to have to party." If you’ve ever heard her talk, this tracks.

WWE wrestler Izzi Dame says she received a ten-year ban from pro volleyball after she signed with the company. It’s such a shocking story: did you know they had pro volleyball?!

In a recent podcast interview, Joe Rogan and John Mellencamp discussed the deaths of rock music and comedy films. Believe it or not, both can be traced back to the 2010 movie, Get Him to the Greek.

Two teenagers in Wisconsin reportedly saw Bigfoot while setting off firecrackers in a state park. One thing they say they definitely weren’t doing, though: drinking beer.

Coca-Cola’s market value jumped billions after soccer star Lionel Messi revealed he drinks Sprite because it helps him get wine drunk faster. Big deal, suburban soccer moms have known that trick for decades.

In a new interview, RFK Jr. said that President Trump’s diet is so bad, he’s not sure how he’s still alive. So you’re saying Filet-o-Fishes and a Diet Coke can get you to 80 and beyond? I’ll take it.

Youth hockey players took part in a wild brawl during the intermission of a minor league hockey game. In response, thousands of parents sick of suffering through dull soccer games signed their kids up for hockey.

WNBA star Angel Reese will voice a polar bear in the upcoming animated film, GOAT. Not much is known about the character, but it’s expected to lead all polar bears in rebounds.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.