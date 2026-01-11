Youth Hockey Game Erupts Into Wild Brawl During AHL Intermission: WATCH

Apparently, this is becoming the standard at Hershey Bears games.

We may have just seen the hockey fight of the year — and it didn't even happen at an NHL game.

During an AHL match between the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, youth players hit the ice at intermission for a quick mites game. But the crowd at the Giant Center got more than they bargained for.

At one point during the game, a fight broke out between two of the kiddos. The boys threw multiple haymakers as if they were auditioning for a role in a Slap Shot remake. After the player in blue wrestled the player in red to the ground, teammates got involved — attempting to push the blue player off their fallen comrade. That is until another blue player came in and body slammed the pile.

That's when all hell broke loose. Suddenly, it was an all-out brawl of miniature hockey players punching and tackling each other onto the ice. At one point, a blue player got lost in the moment and started swinging on his own teammate.

Even a goalie got involved!

WATCH:

Not a referee in sight.

Here's another angle, in case you can't get enough:

I see promising hockey careers and a lot of missing teeth in their future.

Apparently, though, these sorts of brawls have become commonplace at Hershey Bears mites games. Check out this fight from Dec. 20.

In case you cared about the actual AHL game Saturday, the Bears got the win, 3-2, breaking a tie in the third period while short-handed.

But that's not what any of the fans were buzzing about when they left the arena.