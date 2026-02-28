Whataburger Just Had A Week For The Ages

The Texas-based burger and fast food chain Whataburger is having one hell of a week, to say the least.

First, we found out recently that Waffle House employees aren't the only ones who know how to throw hands, as a Whataburger manager beat an attacker with a trash can in a move that would make the wrestlers of the WWE proud.

Look at him go! That's a seasoned vet right there; he's definitely had to do that a time or two.

Then, on Friday, the freaking President of the United States decided to pull up to a Whataburger in Corpus Christi to sample the wares.

But not only did he get a No. 1 with cheese for himself, he decided to pick up the tab for everyone in the restaurant.

He even brought some back with him on Air Force One.

As exciting as that is, it gets even better.

At this point, we are all aware of the strikes that have been carried out in Iran, but Trump's appearance at the fast food joint on Friday means he pregamed one of the most impactful military decisions of his time in office at a Whataburger in Texas.

Move over, McDonald's! What's more American than that?

I made a Mt. Rushmore of fast food places a few days ago, and there's a good chance I will have to make some revisions and move Whataburger into the coveted "George Washington" spot.

What a to-do list for Trump, too!

"Let's see, grab lunch around noon Central Time. Down a cheeseburger, pick up the tab for those hard-working Texans. Oh, then I have to go liberate the people of Iran from their brutally oppressive regime! Looks like I have a hell of a day ahead of me."

How's that for some publicity? The Libs that eat at In N Out burger have to be seething right now.

I don't know if the stock could get any higher for Whataburger than it is right now.

As a former resident of Texas, I'm happy to see my favorite fast food joint reach the big time.

Just don't forget about us little people on the way to the top, Whataburger.