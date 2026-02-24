Whataburger Manager Beat Attacker With A Trash Can After Employee Knocked Him Down With Fry Basket: WATCH

Dinner and a show at a Texas Whataburger where manager uses trash can on attacker.

Stepping behind the counter at a restaurant and attacking an employee is asking for trouble. You're likely going to be outnumbered, and you're stepping onto their home turf.

It's a disadvantage that many find out when it's already too late.

The employees know the area like the back of their hand. They know if the fry basket is in reach. They know where the mops and brooms are located, and they know the trash can be used to beat you over the head.

A viral video from the dining area at a Whataburger in Paris, Texas, shows one such lesson being handed out by the employees to a customer who thought it was a good idea to test his luck behind the counter.

FOX4 reports that a witness by the name of Billy Jones said a man dressed in all black entered and began attacking an employee. Another employee stepped in to help and hit the attacker in the head with a wire fry basket.

The fry basket to the head knocked the man to the ground. That's when Jones started recording the action and caught the manager beating the attacker with a trash can.

Jones' dinner and a show came to an end when the trash can swinging manager stopped smashing it on the alleged attacker and one of the other employees suggested pressing the panic button.

As the suspect took off and left the restaurant, the employees called the police. 41-year-old Anthony William Newhuis, never too old to learn the lesson about not going behind the counter, was reportedly arrested.

He was also charged with public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury, jail records show.

A little drinking, attacking an employee, and taking a fry basket to the head followed by a trash can beating is enough fun for most. But not this guy.

He added a criminal mischief charge to his list of charges for reportedly intentionally flooding the jail after he was arrested.