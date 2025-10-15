Order Mix-Up At Texas Whataburger Results In A Bloody Brawl & Seven Arrests

What started as a wrong order at 3AM ended with fists flying and blood on the Whataburger floor.

An order mix-up in the early morning hours at a Texas Whataburger last week led to a bloody brawl between two groups of customers and seven arrests.

Video of the incident shows at least two fights taking place simultaneously inside the restaurant with some suspected scumbags throwing heavy punches at anyone near or involved with the fighting on the floor.

One of the younger men involved in the fighting on the floor appeared to take most of the damage from the several men throwing those heavy punches.

At the end of the video, someone can be heard placing what sounds like a call to the police. KSAT reports that police did arrive on the scene just after 3 am and that seven people were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injuries.

They are Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21, Tyrone Tolliver, 21, Miguel Torres, 57, Meili Torres, 21, Andrew Lopez, 21, Deontae Tolliver, 23, and Veronica Valdez, 53, authorities said.

Here's the video of the fight which reportedly happened because of an order mix-up:

The mother of one of the teenagers involved in the bloody brawl posted the video as well as the aftermath, showing blood on the floor of the restaurant's dining area.

She also said, according to CBS Austin, that her son suffered several injuries including a concussion, 40 lacerations, a bite mark, a broken wrist, and bruised kidneys, liver, and ribs.

The mother wrote on Facebook what she says led up to the fighting. Here's part of what she wrote: "At Whataburger(Blanco and Bitters), part of another table’s order was mistakenly brought to my son and his friends."

No big deal. Unless you're in a Texas Whataburger at 3am then there are seemingly plenty of reasons to throw down, which is exactly what happened.

She continued, "Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers, ‘They have your food.’ Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault."

All that because part of an order was dropped off at the wrong table? Imagine what would have taken place if the whole order was delivered to the wrong table.