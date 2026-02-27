The Definitive Fast Food Mt. Rushmore

These four fast food chains are the backbone of American cuisine.

I'm not usually one to jump on social media trends these days, but I saw one making the rounds on X that caught my eye and piqued my interest.

I've seen so many people being tasked with picking their top four fast food restaurants (where I'm from we call that a Mt. Rushmore), and I couldn't resist.

Hell, even my fellow OutKickers, Hutton and Withrow from Hot Mic, decided to jump in the fray and give their take.

Since my fellow companymen joined in on the craze, I figured that was my cue, so without any further ado, here is my Mt. Rushmore of Fast Food.

Obviously, yours may vary, so email me and let me know who you would put on yours.

McDonald's

I've tried to avoid it for as long as possible, but there is no denying it anymore: McDonald's is the GOAT of American fast food chains.

You may not like it, and it may not even have the best food of any given fast food chain, but there is no denying the impact and cultural significance of the Golden Arches.

I've come around to McDonald's and have actually grown to like their food a fair bit, but this goes beyond a Big Mac and fries.

McDonald's started this whole fast food craze nearly 80 years ago.

Others may have been around before, but McDonald's put fast food on the map in America and beyond, and we haven't slowed down since.

A salute to a true original.

Taco Bell

If McDonald's is the George Washington on our Mt. Rushmore, then Taco Bell would have to be the Teddy Roosevelt.

A trailblazer who forged a different, unique path, and may have rustled some feathers in the process, Taco Bell offers an alternative to the American fast food fare with a little "south of the border flavor."

The menu has a ton of variety but never spreads itself too thin; most, if not all, of the options are valid choices.

It's cheap and affordable but delicious all the same, and as far as fast food options go, it's fairly healthy too.

You get a great bang for your buck at Taco Bell, and the chain should definitely receive some bonus points for introducing the world to Mountain Dew: Baja Blast.

It's hard to argue with results like that.

Chick-Fil-A

If you want traditional American values, great service, and a phenomenal chicken sandwich, look no further than Chick-Fil-A.

The menu doesn't have a ton of variety like Taco Bell, but it does a few things really well and doesn't need to waste time on anything else.

Many other restaurants have tried to hop on the chicken sandwich train (what's up, Popeyes), but Chick-Fil-A gets points for being the originator as well as never skimping on quality.

Their service is incredible, as it's the only fast food place that I don't immediately skip over when I see a long line because I know their team will get me in and out quickly.

It sucks that it isn't open on Sundays, but I also love that they stuck to their values in a time when we could use more anyway.

Whataburger

Suck it, In 'N Out!

If there were more Whataburgers across the country, I would be tempted to put them at the top of this list, but I digress.

The menu is super diverse and their traditional cheeseburger puts many other fast food joints to shame.

Their breakfast menu is top-notch, the fries are deliciously consistent, and the fact that they have their own brand of spicy ketchup is the kind of attention to detail that sets them apart from the rest.

If Whataburger ever makes it's way down to South Florida, I may put on 25lbs in the blink of an eye, so maybe it's for the best that the closest one is four hours from me.

If you've never had Whataburger, you owe it to yourself to make a pilgrimage to the nearest location and give it a try.

You won't be disappointed.

Did I miss your favorite fast food joint? Hit me up at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know.