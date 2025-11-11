Chick-Fil-A Wants To Introduce Chicken And Waffles, Lord Have Mercy

The end seems kinda near as Chick-fil-A introduces Chicken & Waffles.

Humble reader, I'm coming to you in a state of great hunger, so trust me when I say that I confidently do not want Chicken and Waffles on my Chick-fil-A menu!

Though a mountain of napkins and a trail of syrup stains may soon be headed to a CFA near you.

Chick-fil-A — famous for its no-frills and delicious chicken sandwiches and waffle fries — is bucking tradition and testing a trendy item typically found only in dine-in breakfast restaurants like Denny's.

Announced this week, Chick-fil-A will roll out its edgy new items throughout Baltimore and San Antonio, starting on December 1.

Let's break it down.

This is what the "CHICKEN & WAFFLES" sandwiches will come with:

The sandwich (both in full size and breakfast) contains: Maple Waffle, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Honey Butter Spread, and Side of Syrup (Original or Spicy).

After adding pretzel bun burgers to its fall menu last year, which are "meh" at best, Chick-fil-A also introduced a Honey Pimiento Cheese sandwich.

Neither item made much of a splash and was seen as a betrayal by CFA traditionalists who respected the franchise for its faith, fries, and menu simplicity.

Now, we're branching into Taco Bell levels of zaniness, which is beneath Chick-fil-A.

Christians reacted on social media, some of them praying for the new item to come to their state, while others resisted the nudge from Satan.

"oh lord plz let this make it to Michigan," one fan said.

"Keep It Simple, Stupid" grows weaker as a working model by the year in America as more restaurants cave to being ‘experimental.’

Perhaps this is what Bob Dylan forewarned long ago about times changing quicker than expected with that one song … "Simple Twist of Fate."

(Opinion: For all chicken-related hunger pangs, Raising Cane's makes its case for No. 1.)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela