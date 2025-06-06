Wendy's Bacon Heads to Kroger and I Am Going To Buy It All

It may be the best two-syllable, single word in the entire English language, and now it can be yours!

BA-CON.

Now I'm not talking about just any ol' bacon. I'm talking about Wendy's delicious, thick-cut bacon that has fulfilled many hungry people throughout the decades. Whether you're a kid getting a quick bite after a little league game, drunk in college with late-night munchies, a truck driver that will purposely go the extra couple of exits just to get your Baconator fix, or just a normal, hard-working American, Wendy's bacon has been there for you. And now you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home whenever you want!

BACONATORS AT HOME!

What initially started out as a few foodies shocked by seeing the extra-thick, double-smoked bacon at a Kentucky Kroger has now turned into Wendy's lovers running to their local stores to try it out for themselves.

"Wendy's at the grocery store? WHAT!" one TikToker wrote before singing some sort of bacon-inspired jingle that would put Burger King's Whopper song to shame.

"Wait… when did Wendy's start selling bacon?!" another foodie asked after being surprised to see it in her local Kroger store as well.

I LOVE BACON AS MUCH AS BUBBA LOVED SHRIMP

Currently, Wendy's bacon is only available in Kroger and King Soopers supermarkets, according to Parade.

It's the latest fast-food endeavor for the fast-food chain, who recently began selling their "always fresh, never frozen" beef hamburgers in selected regional supermarkets as well.

As someone who can sit and talk about the different types of bacon for hours (Turkey, Canadian, Pancetta, Smoked, Honey-glazed, Uncured, Applewood, etc.) so much that I sound like Bubba talking about shrimp in Forrest Gump, you can be sure that I'll be running to my local Kroger later today in hopes that there's still some available.

If so, then make sure to check back here on OutKick because I'll definitely be giving a review of how it tastes!

Gunz's Official Fast Food Rankings:

Burgers: Wendy's

Fries and Breakfast: McDonald's

Nothing: Burger King

THOUGHTS? AGREE? DISAGREE? HIT ME UP: @TheGunzShow