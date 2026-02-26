A Week To Remember For America

Team USA and Donald Trump needed just four days to remind us all that it's okay to be proud to be an American.

The United States of America is turning 250 years old this July, and if this past week is any indicator of things to come, it should be a birthday we will never forget.

I can't quite explain it, but since Sunday afternoon following the gold medal game between the U.S. Men's Hockey Team and Canada, I've felt a tremendous surge of pride in my country from both myself and my fellow Americans.

We will start with those aforementioned hockey players.

As soon as Jack Hughes slotted his wrist shot into the back of Canada's net while blood was still dripping from his mouth, the celebration of America was on.

It was so refreshing to see a group of American men speak so glowingly and so unabashedly about the country they love. It made me even more proud to be born in the USA, and I didn't even think that was possible.

While a good number of people online were upset to see a group of guys celebrating their country, many more appreciated the exceedingly rare moment where an athlete is thankful for and proud of their heritage.

The celebration continued in my neck of the woods of South Florida, where the team continued to show their patriotism any chance they got, even in some more humorous ways.

The team was even invited to the White House, which brings me to my next bit of national pride: The State of the Union address.

It was the longest SOTU on record, with President Donald Trump delivering a masterclass at nearly 80 years old.

The address had everything. There were heroes honored throughout, Team USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and Trump went through his list of accomplishments that would make even the most venerated of presidents blush.

Crime is way down. The border has effectively been sealed shut. Gas and food prices are plummeting. And Trump made sure to call out the people who refuse to have the backs of American citizens.

When it was all said and done, it just reaffirmed what I thought all along: this is the greatest country on Earth.

Team USA and Donald Trump needed just four days to remind us all that it's okay to be proud to be an American.

I never forgot, but many Americans needed a refresher.

We are a country of exceptionalism, rugged individualism, and we are living proof that anything can be accomplished with hard work and determination.

The vocal minority on X and other social media outlets tried their best to yuck our yum, but all it did was show how insane they are for rooting against their country, both on the ice and in the global political sphere.

America is back like we never left, and this week was just what we needed to help reaffirm that belief.