Team USA's Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, And Connor Hellebuyck Talk Whirlwind Couple Of Days

The Team USA stars will attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

It's been a crazy 48 hours or so for the US men's hockey team after winning Olympic gold on Sunday.

They've gone from Milan to Miami (partying it up in both places) and then hopped an Air Force Jet to Washington, DC.

Enter To Win The Ultimate "Money-Can't-Buy" Experience At The NCAA Men's Hoops National Championship Game

But in between visiting the White House and sitting in on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck took some time to sit down with Fox News' Bret Baier on Tuesday's edition of "Special Report w/ Bret Baier."

"Yeah, it's been an insane — I don't even know how many hours it's been so far," Matthew Tkachuk said.

Brady Tkachuk then touched on how special it was to win and experience all of this with his brother.

"I mean, you never really dream of being in this position, but, you know, to share this with him, but also my 23 other brothers after this experience," he said. "I wouldn't change it for the world."

A lot of the focus from the game has been on the stellar play of Connor Hellebuyck. The three-time Vezina Trophy-winner and reigning Hart Memorial Trophy-winner stopped 41 shots and made some mind-boggling saves to give the Americans a chance to win.

READ: NIKE STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH TEAM USA JERSEY DEMAND

However, as Baier noted, there's an elephant in the room, and that is how Hellebuyck, like Brady Tkachuk, plays for a Canadian NHL franchise.

"I need at least 24 hours to really wrap my brain around this cuz this has been not only the most fun experience of my life," the Jets goalie said. "You see the pride in this country and everyone that had our back, and we had their back, and there's just so much more. It's bigger than the game of hockey… I know my city loves me in Winnipeg, and I'm really looking forward to trying to bring some joy back to that city as well, and hopefully chasing a Cup.

"But in this moment, as I speak to you now, I'm really enjoying every day and every second that I have."

Brady Tkachuk, captain of the Ottawa Senators, echoed those sentiments.

"Yeah, they're not the happiest with me right now," he said. "So, I'll just go back, give them everything that I got."

He added that it was an odd feeling to be "Public Enemy No. 1" in the Canadian capital city for two weeks.

Matthew Tkachuk — who made his third trip to the White House in two years on Tuesday thanks to his Panthers' back-to-back Stanley Cups — talked about how much the team appreciated the nation's support.

"The second the boots hit the ground back here in the US, we could feel how many millions of people were tuning in, supporting us, and just loving how we represented (the country)," he said. "I mean, I know we said it, we were kind of America's team there for a bit, and we could feel it across the Atlantic, and we just appreciate everybody's support.

"It was truly amazing just to represent the greatest country in the world on that stage."