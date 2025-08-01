Biggest Movie Of 2025 Scores Absurd Ratings Ahead Of Release

Critics are already buzzing hard over "Weapons."

Basic info:

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: August 8, 2025

Rating: R

"Weapons" scores perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The hype surrounding "Weapons" has been nothing short of absurd. The film kicked off a massive bidding war between studios that ended up being somewhere in the ballpark of $40 million.

Every preview for the movie has also been legit. It's clear that the mystery surrounding the missing kids is going to be a very dark and sinister ride.

Sign me up. I truly can't wait to catch it in theaters.

The film held its official premiere Wednesday night, and early reviews are rolling in. Early verdict?

It's incredible.

"Weapons" currently holds a *PERFECT* 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication. That's about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

There was already a ton of excitement surrounding "Weapons." The fact the early reviews have it at 100% is going to send things through the roof.

It's also a sign that people really resonate with fresh and original ideas. Hollywood needs to stop repacking old stories and pumping out superhero films. Nobody wants to see that garbage anymore.

Feed us fun and entertaining ideas we haven't seen before, and audiences will respond. Look no further than the success of "Sinners" for proof of that fact.

You can catch "Weapons" in theaters starting August 8th. I'll 100% be watching, and I can't wait to see what unfolds throughout the unnerving mystery. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.