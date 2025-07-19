Preview For New Horror Movie Will Chill You To The Bone, Promises Terrifying Ride: WATCH

A bone-chilling preview is out for the upcoming movie "Weapons."

Basic info:

Plot: This is where the story really starts. When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.

Cast: Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich

Director: Zach Cregger

Release date: August 8, 2025

Rating: R

New "Weapons" preview released.

The hype surrounding "Weapons" is at a deafening level in the film industry. That's what happens when a bidding war around $40 million is kicked off.

A couple of previews have already been released, and the last one is beyond creepy. It's clear that this movie is going to be a very dark ride.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Everything about this film is captivating to me. The plot details are wild, the cast is loaded and every single preview is chilling.

I'm not even the most pro-horror film person you'll ever meet. I do like some of them, but it's not my favorite genre.

However, horror done right can be exceptional. The original "Fear Street" saga and "Sinners" are two examples that come to mind.

Now, it appears "Weapons" will also be at an elite level. An entire class of young children disappearing into the night is an epic backdrop for a sinister thriller.

Also, are the kids running to something or running away from something? That's one of the early questions people have asked after seeing the previews.

You can catch "Weapons" starting August 8. I'll 100% be checking it out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.