Watch: Katy Perry Nearly Falls, Clings To Prop Mid-Air During Malfunction

Perry looked terrified as the butterfly nearly fell on the fans below!

"Astronaut" Katy Perry nearly found out the hard way that there's still gravity here on Earth after she nearly fell into the crowd below in what could have been a potentially disastrous situation during a recent concert.

Everything was going fine for Perry as she began singing her hit song "Roar" in front of the San Francisco Chase Center crowd on Friday night, before suddenly the prop butterfly she was floating on had a major mid-air malfunction. Perry nearly plummeted into the crowd below.

The terrified Perry, whose face was full of panic, desperately clung onto the butterfly prop that thankfully did not fall any further because it would most likely have resulted in injured fans.

Another angle of the video shows how unexpected the malfunction was that nearly caused Perry to fall off.

Katy Perry Alright After Malfunction Mess

After calming herself down, Perry continued and finished the song before landing safely back on the stage platform. The rest of the show continued with no more issues.

After the show, the recently single Perry took to Instagram and posted a photo of her panicked face with the caption, "Good Night, San Fran." It appears Katy was not injured during the prop panic.

Perry's mishap comes just a few weeks after Beyoncé also had a mid-air prop mishap during one of her concerts! During the Houston, Texas stop of her Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé was on a flying red car prop when something happened and it tilted sideways. The singer stopped the show while the production staff had to lower her to the ground.

I don't know who is in charge of flying props these days that they are suddenly having issues like actual airplanes, but we should try and fix them.

Meanwhile, for Katy Perry, it's just another thing that the singer finds herself in the news for. After getting ripped to shreds for her Blue Origin space trip, Perry and former fiancée Orlando Bloom called off their engagement in early July. Just days later, Bloom went to Jeff Bezos' extravagant wedding in Italy, where he was reportedly living it up.

What drama will happen next in Katy's world? Stay tuned!

