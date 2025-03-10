New War Movie Looks Bone-Chilling And Incredible: WATCH

"Warfare" looks like it's going to be a must-watch movie.

Basic info:

Plot: Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Cast: D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett and Taylor John Smith.

Release date: April 11, 2025.

"Warfare" inside look released.

Now, I'm a big fan of war movies and war stories. I watch "Band of Brothers" at least once a year, and I've watched "Red Dawn" (yes, I know it's not real) more times than I can count. "Black Hawk Down" is another all-time classic.

It looks like "Warfare" might be the latest one added to the list, judging from an inside look released for the movie. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who haven't seen the trailer, you can also give it a watch below.

Now, I've heard some whispers around the industry that "Warfare" is definitely not going to be a pro-war movie, and that seems pretty obvious by what early looks we've received. There's nothing wrong with that. War should always be scrutinized. We're talking about real lives and real families that can forever be shattered.

The great news is that "Warfare" has a great team behind it. Alex Garland made "Civil War," and that was a great movie.

It also featured outstanding combat scenes in the closing moments. I have no doubt "Warfare" will feature the same realism.

What do you think of the preview? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.