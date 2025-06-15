Viral Mugshot Grabs Internet's Attention As Comment Section Declares Her Not Guilty & Offers To Bail Her Out

Whenever a hot mugshot hits the internet, you can bet good money that there's a comment section somewhere losing its mind over it. The latest viral mugshot comes from Caddo Correctional Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Last week, 22-year-old Jolee Ann Anderson was arrested on two burglary charges, according to the Facebook page Love Shreveport-Bossier, which shared the mugshot along with the details of the arrest.

She was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on burglary charges. She is accused of unlawfully entering her ex's residence and stealing items of value as well as breaking into a vehicle on the property.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Anderson was booked into the correctional facilities around 11:50am on a total of $50,000 bond and within hours she had gone viral and was out on bond.

The comment section deemed her innocent of all charges. Some claimed to have recognized her as a local lash technician, while others offered to bail her out. She was out on bond according to Love Shreveport-Bossier by 3:45pm.

Some digging by internet sleuths appears to have confirmed the lash tech claims, which going viral will certainly be good for business, as some pointed out in the comments. One of the first comments saw the mugshot going viral from a mile away, and it was on from there.

She's stealing hearts and property. I see this goin viral....

Are we sure she didn't steal her own belongings that was left behind. Yet he wants to claim it was his . I need more details. Until than she is not guilty.

Isn’t this girl a lash tech in Shreveport? lol

Becky a little too put together. Somebody going to bail her out by 4

Lots of " Bob The Builders" on here!!! Y’all can fix her. lol.

I ran hopped skipped and jumped to the comments

So are they coming out with a "Barbie goes to jail collection" now

I wish my mugshot looked half that good

Her lash business is about to be boomin !

How do we get Jolee in here to spill all the tea. That look on her face is one of no regrets

Is she single? Asking for my friend before he bails her out.

At least her mugshot is cute!

Trust me she won’t leave the holding cell. If she got the right connections

On my way to bail you out !

When she gets out, she's got Love Shreveport-Bossier to thank for being booked into next year, that's for sure

Hold on boo, I’m finna come get you

When’s her bail hearing asking for a friend

Prettiest mugshot I’ve seen

The "Barbie goes to jail collection" is going to change lives.

The comment section has cleared her of all the charges, given her mugshot high marks, and possibly added to her business. I'm going to go out on a limb and say she's not going to have any trouble replacing that ex either.