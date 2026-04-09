Viktor Hovland's Mystery 'Masters' Girlfriend Is A Norwegian School Teacher

The Masters is here, and it appears this is the Year of the WAGs at Augusta. Good news all around!

Frankly, we needed a pick-me-up after a rocky few weeks in the US of A, and fellas like Viktor Hovland and Wyndham Clark have come through in a major way.

The big story out of Wednesday's Par-3 tourney, beyond insufferable Jason Kelce, was the introduction of two new WAGs. Joe already hit on Wyndham's girlfriend, Emily Tanner, in Screencaps. He beat me to the punch there.

So, I'll go ahead and introduce America to Viktor Hovland's new friend – Norwegian school teacher, Tuva Dahl Jensen.

These two shared a kiss after the final putt dropped Wednesday, and set the golf world on fire.

This is The Masters!

This is a big moment for Viktor Hovland

This is what it's all about, folks. Obviously, this is a huge moment in the golf world. Not because Tuva Dahl Jensen is hot. That's obvious.

But because Viktor Hovland is no longer the single dude on tour. That's been his shtick for years now, right? Remember this viral moment from the Ryder Cup years ago?

Seems like Viktor took it to heart, put in the work, and decided enough was enough. We all laughed at that back in 2023, but Viktor wasn't laughing … on the inside at least. It was a tough look, and our man went back to the drawing board and righted the wrong.

Anyway, the internet was stunned at first, and then immediately got to work. Turns out, Tuva is a 27-year-old Norwegian school teacher. According to Dagbladet , a newspaper in Norway (they still exist!), she teaches at the Children’s International School.

Love this for Viktor Hovland. I think our man could be a serious contender this week at Augusta. Sneaky little darkhorse pick? Maybe.

His best Masters finish was a T7 in 2023, and he's never won a major. Does that change this weekend? We'll see. Hovland's won seven times on the PGA Tour and has hovered right outside the top-10 most of the season.

Perhaps this is when he breaks through? You never know. The personal life is on the mend. That's important.

Now, it's all eyes on Augusta.