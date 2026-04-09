Emily Tanner Debuts As Wyndham Clark's Girlfriend At Masters Par 3 Contest

What are we doing, Augusta National?

No. No. No. No. No. No. No.

Stop this absolute nonsense right now. I don't care what ESPN paid you or what ESPN promised for the right to have Jason Kelce walking around the grounds. Augusta National isn't a carnival. It prided itself on being old-school class, not a carnival, and then I turned on the Par 3 and there was Kelce and his sloppy beard walking around with Jordan Spieth and his kids.

This is absolute slop out of the Masters. This is supposed to be about the families. The kids making ridiculous tee shots. Little kids in caddie suits.

I'm not joking. Whomever greenlit Wednesday's mess should be fired.

It's not needed. It's a slippery slope towards a bunch of clowns showing up in the future, and it opens up a whole new level of stupidity.

Yes, I'm aware that Kevin Hart was caddying for Bryson. That was stupid as well. Bryson should be told that he's only allowed to bring blonde IG models, not a guy who will turn the caddying thing into a gambling commercial that will be shoved down my throat.

No to all of this. Get ESPN's slimy hands away from this beloved tournament. Those are the scumbags who will bastardize this and make Bobby Jones roll over in his grave.

As the 90th tournament begins this morning, I hope those who are in charge stop and think about what they allowed to happen Wednesday.

Never again.

Report: Masters beer foaming issues

— Advice for Jason from Anonymous Masters Employee:

Re Jason M this morning, yes, good advice DO NOT wear the TNML tee shirt and take no divots. You may get escorted out asap.

DO enter through the south gate entrance and how you proceed from there depends on how many patrons are already there in the cattle pen (my term not ANGC’s) waiting to get in. If there are not many, beeline for the Golf Shop, get your gnome and chairs and whatever else you want. There is a bag check AND a UPS shipping counter outside the exit of the shop. Then get to behind 16 green. If someone is with you, split duties at this point. JK is correct, this is a good spot and no one will mess with your chairs but do bring something (ideally a business card) to identify them.

If there are numerous patrons (too many to count), bypass the golf shop and get in line at the bottom of the hill behind 14 tee. Denny the Securitas guard lets patrons in there when given the green light. You can ask him any questions you may have while you wait and he will have the answers. He’s been doing this for 14 years now. There is a gift shop kiosk that backs up to the 14 tee observation stand (they are not grandstands) that sells chairs ($35 ea) as well as other assorted items just no clothing (some hats). You can get in and out of there in no time and should be able to truck over behind 16 green in time and set your chairs down.

BREAKING MASTERS CONCESSION INTEL.

We’ve been having some foaming issues with the green Masters cups. So, we switched to serving tea, soda and sports drink products out of those and the Domestic Lite beer (Miller) and the Import (Stella) are now being served in the clear plastic cups with Masters logo and 2026 on them. The Crows Nest (wheat ale similar to a Blue Moon) is still being sold in their signature cups. I think this is the policy at ALL the concession stands. The "food barn" JK references is actually concession stand 3.

Once your chairs are down and if you still haven’t been to the South Gate shop, you can always go later and the wait is much less at the end of the day. You do run the risk of them running out of certain sizes and items later in the day but that usually just happens on Sundays.

JK is correct, once chairs are down, you probably have a while before the first groups come through. Go through concession stand 15 (you may see AME pouring beer) and proceed across the 14 fairway crosswalk down to Amen corner. Walk it backwards to 10 and cut over to 18 tee and stand behind that tee box so you can see what the players are looking at when they tee off. Not for the faint of heart, especially on a Sunday. From there, the options are unlimited, but just remind yourself you don’t have to do it all in one day. Just have fun.

Kinsey:

Remember this message if you see some kid holding a stack of 14 green (beer) cups during today's coverage. And remember where you heard this news first if we get a viral moment.

Contact me if you disagree with my Augusta take or on anything else

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Should I look at electric bikes and scooters as we all looked at mopeds back in the 1980s or are they more dangerous?

Mrs. Screencaps and I are officially to that stage of parenting where all the other kids have either an electric bike or an electric scooter.

Both of us are firmly against electric bikes that go 25 mph for Screencaps Jr., but I'm willing to be swayed. I know there are hospitals filling up with electric bike and scooter injuries.

But the more I think about this, the more I'm reminded of mopeds that so many teens rode back in the day. My brother and I never had one. If we wanted to go to the pool in the summer, we had to ride our bikes five miles down 55 mph country roads and cross a four-lane state route.

Did you give in and buy your son or daughter an electric bike or scooter? Tell me how you were swayed.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or send a message to my Gmail

‘I’m here for the memes'

— That's the message from Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston:

I don't care what did or didn't happen, it ain't none of my business. But I am here for the memes!

— Rob in Florida tells me:

Welcome back from the Free State of Florida, hope you enjoyed our state!

Vrabel/Russini- You put this through the right lens, the wife test. Imagine, if you will, having this conversation with your wife:

Me- Hey Hon, heading out to a corporate event today with a few people.

Wife- That’s nice hon, where are you going?

Me- Just some place called the Ambiente in Sedona, doing some offseason promotional work.

Wife- That’s nice, don’t work too hard.

*Later that day, the wife is checking out the "Corporate Event" location and catches the pictures of this place. Two minutes after that the pics of Me and the hot reporter lounging in the pool and holding hands pop up.

Gentlemen, you tell me how that goes. Tell me the old " These pictures were taken out of context" argument works for you. The response from Vrabel is laughable, he will answer to a higher authority, his wife. That’s if he even cares.

As for anyone saying that reporters are close to the people they cover, I guess that’s correct, they go to weddings, birthdays and hang out with them. I have one question for Jay Glazer, did you ever hang out with an NFL coach at an exclusive "Adults Only" resort and lounge in the pool and hold hands with the coach? Probably not, regardless of what comes of this, the verdict from the jury of public opinion is in, guilty as charged.

What if the NFL gave us an 18-game schedule with a catch?

— Todd in Covington, Louisiana asks:

Hey Joe,



The NFL wants an 18-game season, and fans do too, but the players are opposed due to the extra strain on their bodies.



What if the NFL implemented an 18-game schedule but limited each player’s participation to 16 games per season? Yes, the negative is star players would miss games, but it would add an element of strategy every week, and it would be entertaining for fans to see which players would be sitting. Also, it would add drama as backup QBs would get a couple games to start every year. Most would be mediocre, of course, but Brady only got a chance to show what he could do because Bledsoe got hurt.



It’s a win-win-win: Longer season for fans, more money for the NFL, and fewer games for players.



What do you think?

Kinsey:

Do we really want to see a backup QB forced to play a game? I'm not sure that would fly with networks who need the stars to drive viewership, but I get what you're going for here. I'm all for ending preseason games. Increase roster sizes. Set the schedule so the Super Bowl is always on President's Day weekend. That will mean federal workers will get Monday off after the game.

SEC fan fires back at B1G fans

— Doug in Jacksonville writes:

Glad your time in FLA was solid. Hope the batteries are charged!



I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Big10 fans call me in 2030 when you match the SEC streak in football. And don’t forget my Florida Gators were defending Natty Champs in hoops up until Monday night. Let’s not get carried away on Big10 hoops. Been a hot minute.

All that said, enjoy it Big Fans while you are on top! It’s fun.

Fans fire back at the claim that UConn plays a dirty, Big East style

— Chris in Florida checks in:

UConn 21 fouls called vs. Illinois 17 fouls called; Illinois shot 23 FT’s to UConn's 17.

UConn 23 fouls called vs. Michigan 13 fouls called; Michigan shot 28 FT’s to UConn’s 16.

And it’s not just the number, it’s when. UConn’s two starting guards had to miss much of the first half vs. Michigan after 2 light fouls on each, and even the Dukie announcer thought Ball’s second foul was actually a charge. That affects the game in numerous ways.

And as a frequently proud UConn alumnus, I would root for anybody (except Duke or UNC, of course, don’t be ridiculous) before I’d root for another Big East* team. Screw those Johnnies and their Godfather. Living in the taint of the SEC makes me hyperaware of how overrated that conference and its fans really are, and I’ve never understood why you would root for your bitter rival under any circumstances.

*Maybe Butler, because I grew up at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

— David W. has a message for Tony P:

Tony P got me T’d up this morning.

Apparently he’s got an issue with UConn’s style of play, specifically the hard fouls.

C’Mon Man. Physical play has always been part of the game. Did he ever watch the NBA back in the ’70s? (No Babies Allowed)

Growing up in Syracuse in the 70’s, you didn’t dare call fouls in pickup games. Not unless someone really hacked you and messed up your shot. You can’t call a foul if you’re weak with the ball.

No blood, no foul. You push me, I push you. You throw an elbow, I’m throwing an elbow. That was how you played.

Often if you had someone who was ‘suspect’ on the other team you would plant an elbow in their chest to test them (see Derrick Coleman v. Dwayne Schintzius). They were your bitch the rest of the game.

True story—years back when the Knicks played the Magic, Patrick Ewing basically camped out at the foul line on defense. Everyone cutting through the lane got a shoulder, an elbow, or a hip check—guaranteed.

If we’re going to complain about something Tony, how about the stuff that gets ignored today—carrying, palming, or traveling? Two steps… two effing steps!!! I can’t even watch the NBA any longer.

I feel better now.

Hannah White & Sydney Thomas form a content alliance

— Lee D. in Tampa's algorithm went nuts when this popped up on Thursday:

What would you do if you had an odd name?

— Geoff in Arizona asks:

Joe, here's a question for the readers, brought up by Lee in Tampa's reference to FSU player De'Cody Fagg.

If your name is De'Cody Fagg, shouldn't you legally change it to De'Cody Flagg ? I know I would. And I'd tell people why too.

Or is that somehow betraying your ancestors? I really don't think it is, but I'm curious what the esteemed readership of the best column in America thinks.

Kinsey:

Here's the problem — you have to be 18 in the U.S. to change your last name. By then, if you're an athlete, MaxPreps has pages and pages of content on you if you're an athlete of any importance. Websites have written about your sports achievements.

Changing it when you get to college seems futile. I think you just have to ride it out.

What are we doing, folks?

I'm still trying to figure out if $51 gets you into all three days or if it's per day.

Even if it's for all three days, we still have parents dropping $17 per day to watch their kids play AAU basketball this upcoming weekend.

Bonus: Before you can buy tickets, you have to create an account, which means Made Hoops will then have your contact information to hopefully suck even more money out of you at a later date.

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That is it this morning. I have to get out of here early for an appointment. Life, I tell you. It would be great to just work away day after day, but every now and then you have an appointment.

By the way, I mowed last night. First one of the year. The yard, for this time of year, looks amazing.

Let's go have a great day.

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