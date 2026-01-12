Venezuela's Air Defenses Had No Chance During Maduro Raid, Shocking New Details Reveal

Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3rd in the greatest Special Operations raid in history.

More details have surfaced about the raid to capture Nicolás Maduro, and it's further proof America isn't to be messed with.

The former Venezuelan dictator was captured by Delta Force on January 3rd in the most impressive Special Operations mission in history.

Members of the 160th SOAR, the best pilots on the planet, flew helicopters right into his heavily fortified compound, iced his entire security detail, took him and just left. It was an utterly absurd display of American power and precision.

The lead helicopter pilot was even shot multiple times and managed to land his chopper and fly it back. It's legitimately more insane than anything Hollywood could create.

Venezuela's air defenses were a total joke during Maduro raid.

More details continue to leak out about how the raid went down, and every new update is beyond fascinating. No, we're not here to talk about that idiotic nonsense of a sonic boom weapon everyone spent the weekend talking about.

We're here to talk about air defenses.

The United States absolutely dominated the skies of Caracas during the operation. The only aircraft that got hit was the helicopter with the pilot who was shot. Otherwise, they cruised in.

It's hilarious considering how Venezuelan leaders spent months talking up their defenses only to get absolutely smoked when the time came.

The New York Times reported that Venezuela appears to not have properly maintained its advanced Russian air defenses. Maintaining highly-advanced weapons systems is kind of a mandatory thing to do if you expect them to work when it matters most. I guess Maduro's regime never got that memo.

Furthermore, the New York Times reported that the SAM systems "were not even hooked up to radar" as the U.S. forces entered Venezuelan airspaces. That, essentially, means the biggest problem for American aircraft was functionally useless. From there, the Venezuelans would have had to rely on shoulder-fired rockets and machine guns. A complete and total clown show from the Maduro regime and the Venezuelan military.

Imagine running your mouth for months (years if we stretch the timeline back far enough) and not even hitting a single plane, despite having Russian-supplied weapons. Not one aircraft!

Better luck next time, Venezuela……or not! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.